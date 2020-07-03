2020 Marina Season – Marina Sticker System

NOTICE

NEW MARINA STICKER SYSTEM

The Harry McCluskie Municipal Marina is now tracking slips and launches with a new sticker system. They look like this:

A green sticker will be for seasonal boaters. The number of the slip rented will go in the box, and the pass number will be found on the top of your booking sheet.

A blue sticker will be for monthly, weekly, or daily boaters. The number of the slip rented will go in the box, and the pass number will be found on the top of your booking sheet. The dates valid will also be written above the pass number.

All passes must be displayed prominently on the dash of a vehicle or boat. Stickers can either be stuck on or displayed on the dash

For more information, please contact Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services & Tourism, at 705-856-2244 ext. 242 or by email to [email protected]

LINKS

Application for Marina Boat Slip Rental

Schedule Of Fees – Marina