Ladies Night Golf – June 24

We had our first Ladies night on June 24 and the following people won the draw prizes.

  • $25 Canadian Tire Voucher – Lise Noel
  • Free Pizza – Chris Mitchell
  • $10 Clubhouse Voucher – Paula Valois

We also had a hole in one! Louise Moran blasted a driver on # 3 and it rolled right into the cup. Congratulations to Louise.

