SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident Charged after Altercation with Officers

On June 17, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a residence in Wawa to speak with a person regarding an unrelated call for service.
Upon police arrival, the individual was extremely agitated and confrontational with officers. Officers were able to gain control of the individual after a brief physical altercation. No injuries were sustained by anyone involved.
As a result of the incident, Preston PLANTE, 23 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts), and
- Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.
I’m ok guys, just going through lots. Apologies to the opp for throwing the chair and attacking them. It was not your fault, I lost my mind. I’ll be okay, guys!
Editor’s Note: Glad you are okay Preston! Thank you for letting my readers know!!