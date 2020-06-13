Have you seen Cindy? LOCATED

– Wawa-news has been informed that Cindy has been located and is in good health. Wawa-news would like to thank all those who shared the article.

– There has not been any news.

– Northeast OPP have used social media to advise of Cindy being missing (10:44 p.m.)

“#SuperiorEastOPP are searching for 38-year-old Cindy LEBRUN. Last seen on Broadway Avenue in Wawa, June 12, 2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m. If you have had any contact with her or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.”

– The family of Cindy Lebrun is concerned as she is missing from Wawa since around 1pm today (June 12/2020).

Due to health issues, we are concerned for her well-being & would like anyone who may have seen her since 1pm to please PM Dawn Lebrun on Facebook, or call any one of the following:

Father (Rolly) at 705-856-4901,

Brother (Jason) at 705-206-6873,

Partner (Pat) at 705-943-8102

or the OPP (705-856-2233).

Family say that it is very possible she left Wawa, but that they are unsure which direction she may have gone… They ask that you please share around & across Northern Ontario… OPP is involved!