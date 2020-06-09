$$ How Are They Gonna Make Bank Bro ? $$

If you are a fan of Will Ferrell and have seen Step Brothers; you’ll probably get the “make bank Bro” reference in the title… if not, it simple means earn moolah, money, dineros, $$$

Anyway, let’s get things moving along.

Now, unless the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie volunteers or agrees to cut in half the rent it charges to the Soo Greyhounds organization, it’s going to be a very interesting situation. With the post COVID-19 Blues about to ramp up, I am anticipating a scenario that only God himself could figure out with ease.

2 metres is the rule of thumb now and if it is enforced at large gatherings, the Hounds organization will be forced to fold like a wet napkin. 2000 people will not agree to a doubling of their seasons ticket prices to keep the ownership afloat, and the same goes for game day prices. $44 to sit in an empty building to watch teenagers play hockey… well that will not fly.

OHL hockey teams do not make money off of television rights as far as I know, and unless that changes, junior hockey in Ontario will cease to resemble as it did in previous years. If that happens, the young talent will go the US College route in my opinion.

If a way around this is going to be consisting of showing an app or ID card to confirm you are C-19 negative or the requirement of the fans to wear masks to enter the arena… they MAY be able to exist as an organization.

Having said that I for one will NOT be forced to wear a mask or get a C19 swab done. I would rather plunk down $8 a game to watch my beloved Hounds on Neulion than to be told how to do as Big Brother says.

I have not seen any evidence in the Soo that C19 is as deadly as they say, and worldwide it is coming out that there were many many mistakes in the handling of the situation, and the lethality to the average healthy person. Many countries such as Norway, for example, have said that they would handle the situation differently. Norways’ Director General of the Public Health Institute recently said that moving forward, they would probably adopt a handling of the pandemic such as Belarus and Sweden have done without a total lock-down… “Our assessment now… is that we could possibly have achieved the same effects and avoided some of the unfortunate impacts by not locking down, but by instead keeping open but with infection control measures,” she said.

Now, if people want to wear face masks, that is their right; but I don’t think the average person wants to scream at the person next to them because the mask muffles their words. I believe in safety for myself and others, but if I were in my 70’s and have a compromised immune system, I may wear a mask in public, but I wouldn’t expect my healthy friends and family to do the same. I would either stay home during flu season or I would practice my own social distancing… but I wouldn’t expect everyone to wear an uncomfortable mask. This is just my own opinion and doesn’t reflect Wawa-News.

Editor’s Note: Sweden is 9th in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) death rate in countries with confirmed deaths and over 1,000 reported cases as of June 9, 2020 (link)

Moving on… it’s been just announced that Algoma can move to Phase two of re-openings. We are “allowed” to gather now in groups of 10. That is being as cautious as it gets. To gather at a Hound game, we would need the go ahead to gather in groups of 4,400 and up. At this rate, if it just doubles, the Hounds would fold and we will not have Junior hockey in our city that depends on the Greyhounds entertaining us during our brutal and cold winters.

On another note; immature tweets from a Czech writer, has said that it’s a done deal per se and Nick Malik will not return to the Soo to help us win the Memorial Cup. Well this is why social media can really suck at times. This info has been passed on by many as fact when it is not true at all according to GM Kyle Raftis. As I said to a good friend recently, the young man’s agent would be involved heavily in this situation and would discourage Nick if he had requested to stay in his native country to play hockey. I also advised that the agent and Kyle Raftis would be the first to publicly disclose via a media release if this was the case. In my opinion; Nick will be our starting goalie if things pan out C-19 wise and we can play hockey in October.

Sticking with the MEMORIAL CUP, whoever gets the nod, will have the above dilemma to consider regarding fans in attendance. On another note; it is a 40/60 chance that we get to host the Memorial Cup with us being the 40. Politics goes a long way and with Oshawa losing its’ two previous bids… hell may break lose if they lose the 3rd bid. I just hope and pray that if we give a better presentation to the board, that politics are put aside and we get the hosting rights… heck we could even use that fact that everyone in the Soo is healthy C-19 wise.

Before I forget, another friend of mine mentioned a good point regarding Nick; if the European hockey league opens up sooner than the OH… that may be a factor in determining if Nick plays in the Czech Republic. Playing in a league with less exposure to scouts is better than not playing at all.

I wonder what the Premier and Ontario gov’t has in store for us.

Go Hounds Go