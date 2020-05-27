Vandenberg’s 2020 Album Should Be Considered an Essential Service

I am not kidding. Since the initial release of Adrian’s first album in 1982, Vandenberg hasn’t missed a note. This album kicks ass and I am not being paid to say this.

Having said that, it is no secret that I have been a huge fan since I first heard Adrian when he was the lead axe master in David Coverdales’ Whitesnake for about 13 years starting in 1987. As we all know, the Flying Dutchman was the genius responsible for the great solo in Here I Go Again.

Anyway, back to business. I was very lucky to receive an advance copy of the new Vandenberg album courtesy of Mascot Records in advance of my upcoming interview with Adrian. The album features the Flying Dutchman on guitar, Randy van der Elsen on bass, Koen Herfst on drums and arguably one of the best rock singers around in Chilean born Ronnie Romero. Listening to this album without any insight ; many of us would be “punked” into thinking Adrian had hired his long time friend David (Coverdale) to front the band. Ronnie has an incredible scratchy voice and this enhances the great guitar riffs Adje has assembled.

The album features nine new tracks and a new version of Vandenbergs hit song Burning Heart. My favorite cuts on the album are Let it Rain, Freight Train, and Skyfall ; but there isn’t a bad tune on the vinyl. I will be asking Adrian if these songs were demos from the 80’s and 90’s as there is no drop off of the vibe from back in the day.

In my opinion there is a bit of Whitesnake to the sound and it’s obvious why I would think that ; I’ll bet many of you will also agree.

Making guest appearances on the album are Brian Tichy ( Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Billy Idol) on drums, and the legend on bass ; Mr Rudy Sarzo (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Dio, Queensryche).

To sum things up, I’ll put it this way. I haven’t heard a better album in about 30 years and that is not a stretch. I stopped listening to newer hard rock many decades ago. Aside from Maiden, Priest and Accept, I kept choosing to go back to the library for my ear candy.

I will say once more ; this album is going to top the charts and it is being released via Mascot Records in two days, on May 29. Make sure to get your copy, and this essential album will help you through the Covid 19 blues. The album can be purchased via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon or Deezer.

I’ll keep you posted on the Vandenberg interview and I am sure that when things get back to normal, we will see the boys touring North America to push the new masterpiece.

Cheers,

Ernest Skinner