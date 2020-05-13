Highway 17 – CLOSED (West of Thunder Bay)

On May 13, 2020 at approximately 1:22 pm officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a bush fire by Ivar Road (West of Shabaqua).

Highway 11 and Highway 17 were closed as the smoke caused a traffic hazard. Highway 11 has since been re-opened, but Highway 17 remains closed. The public should anticipate delays and slow traffic movement.

The OPP reminds motorists and the public not to call the OPP for road conditions. You can call 5-1-1 or visit their website at https://511on.ca/ for interactive up to date road conditions anywhere in Ontario.