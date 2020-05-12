Highway 17 – CLOSED

May 12, 20 at 15:32 – Ontario511 has confirmed the highway closure at 3:17 p.m. The highway is closed southbound to Sault Ste. Marie; and the highway is closed at this time at Old Woman Bay to prevent travel to Wawa. Wawa-news has had a reader say that OPP are telling all drivers not to pick up hitchhikers.

There has not been any information from OPP at this time.

May 12, 2020 at 15:08 – Wawa-news has been told that Highway 17 has been closed because of a collision on Highway 17 adjacent to Pinewood Drive. There is little information available at this time. Ambulance has been called to attend to the collision.

Wawa-news will update as information is available.