Hounds Could Theoretically Get Even Deeper in Memorial Cup Quest !

If things go the right way, the Soo Greyhounds could acquire two NHL drafted players that are currently NCAA property. There is uncertainty of when the NCAA season will start as it is up to the President of the said College organization. There has been talk of them not starting their season until the American Thanksgiving or even later. On the other hand, it sounds like the CHL is actively engaging and want to start on time.

I listened to a podcast on Sportsnet today and it stopped me in my tracks as the hosts Jeff and Elliotte talked about the great job Kyle Raftis has done with our Dogs, but also the potential in theory, that the Hounds could beef up even more for the Memorial Cup run.

In summary, the conversation was that if the NCAA doesn’t start on time ; Cole Caufield, the Montreal Canadians prospect who the Greyhounds also have the rights to from the previous priority draft could be lured North of the Wisconsin border where he played last year for the Wisconsin Badgers and put up 36 points in 36 games.

Development wise, it would be likely that the Habs would convince him to report to the Hounds training camp in September if all goes well, and decide at that point if it was better to play more hockey and develop, or sit and get no activity for a month or an extended period of time. If this came to fruition and the NCAA started a few months late ; they would be playing an even shorter season which is already only 36 or so games a year. The kid needs to develop and it could be assumed that we know which team would get the larger piece of the wishbone.

If you are already drooling ; Cole Caulfields Father………………………….is from Sault Ste. Marie. Things that make you go Hmm.

Add the same cream cheese to the above bagel scenario and the Hounds could also try and lure Boston Bruins property John Beecher who the Soo also has rights to. Beecher played for the Michigan Wolverines last year.

These are two game breaking elite players that according to the rules ; can pay their own way to the Hounds training camp and not violate any CHL or NCAA rules. The only caveat is that they cannot participate and play in any exhibition or regular season games unless they commit.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you that with the talent already assembled on the Greyhounds, the potential to host the Memorial Cup, and the potential to win it ; both NHL clubs would have serious discussions if there was not a clear picture as to when their draftees would play and how much development they would get. All signs point North.

In the same regards to the act of luring ; the Hounds and GM Raftis are still trying to pry rising star Rutger McGroarty to commit to the Hounds well oiled organization when his commitment to play in the US Development league has completed. Rutger in two years would then be eligible to play for the Hounds. At this time, the Greyhound draft pick is listening, but his handlers have stated that he has given a “verbal” commitment to report to Nortre Dame. How good is this kid ? Well look at it this way, he could have went first overall in the draft as he is a game changer. The politics that he had already committed to Nortre Dame made many buyers pass……except for Raftis. Kyle has a gift for spotting talent and a gift for selling the Hounds as a destination to report to.

Last season, playing for the Oakland Jr Grizzlies 15’s, Rutger produced 160 points in only 63 games. At 16 years of age and already over 6 feet tall ; this kid could set the Hounds up for more winning seasons.

Anyway, focusing on the current situation ; things already look good. I was able to walk into Canadian Tire today without being frisked and sprayed with sanitizer and that is a sign things are getting back to a semi normal.

All I want is for the Hounds to start playing hockey and make a run for the Cup. A huge thanks to Brando for the lead.

I anticipate an announcement about the winning bid will come by mid June, but as you know ; we live in a time of utter speculation and uncertainty.

All I can say is Go Hounds Go !!