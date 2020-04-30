The Sandins’ Perspective on C-19 from Sweden

I had the pleasure of speaking with Patric Sandin, the father of former Soo Greyhound and current Toronto Maple Leaf hockey player Rasmus Sandin.

My approach to him was of a political nature, but hockey obviously was my lead in. Patric and I spoke on a few occasions during his son’s career as a Hound.

I wanted to know how life was for average Swede during the worldwide pandemic and shutdown as a result of C-19.

The Swedes have taken a very bold approach to this calamity with less restrictions on social life than the rest of the world; and from my research it has shown a lot of merit.

There have been many media outlets and scholars that have shunned this approach, and there are conflicting reports in the media as to whether or not this approach has been, or will be successful in the end.

For me to write on this topic ; I thought it was best to get answers from boots on the ground ; well in this case, skates on the ice if you know what I mean.

Anyway, below are the accounts of life in Sweden right now from Patrics’ perspective.

****

On a scale of 1-10, how has daily life changed for the average person in Sweden including yourself ? I would rate the change here in Canada as around 8.

For the average Swede over here, I would say 2 or 3 on your scale.

Does the population, with yourself included have confidence in the approach that Prime Minister Stefan Lofvan has taken ?

I think 90% of the population have faith in the approach Sweden and our Prime Minister has taken.

What is the main theme that the Swedish people have taken in regards to their approach to limit the possibility of acquiring or passing the C19 virus ?

It is up to everyone to take responsibility with social distancing and not being out with other people more than we feel is necessary at this time.

What major changes have been introduced or made during the C19 pandemic ?

We have closed down large events like sports, concerts, and gatherings that include more than 50 people in the same room. Coffee shops and department stores all have remained open.

Your neighbor Denmark has taken an approach that is opposite of yours ; what are you personal thoughts ?

I think we are doing the right thing and keeping our economy running as efficiently as possible. We will see after this plays out who did the right thing ; Denmark, I believe is panicking.

Here in the West, and the rest of the world for that matter ; there is a very large concern about the economy and ensuing depression. How is the economy in Sweden doing ; as your country still has to rely on trade from the rest of the world.

Of course we are suffering…but not as much as the other countries who have completely locked down. If you are in the wrong business like restaurants, taxi, or travel, it isn’t very good for them. Our government has set aside a lot of money and are helping the economy on a large scale. We will see what comes after this pandemic is over.

How is Rasmus handling things ? Although he has more freedom living in Sweden than the rest of his teammates on Maple Leafs, is he chomping at the bit to return to Toronto and resume his career ?

I think all of the players would like to see an end to this and start the next season on time. Rasmus, of course is cool about everything and will do what the league and the organization (Leafs) tell him to do.

What things are the Sandin family doing these days to pass the time until things return to a relative normality across the globe ?



We are doing what the government suggests that we do. We take a lot of power walks, do workouts, and spend time with each other as a family. We keep our social distancing as a priority of course.





Is the press in Sweden on board with the way that the gov’t is handling the situation compared to other countries ?



Yeah, I think the press is okay with the way our government has handled things. All of our opposition parties are also on board with the leadership of our Prime Minister. I hope, and think that good things will come out of this sh*t in the end.





I would like to thank Patric for his valuable time and for giving the rest of the world a glimpse of how his country has taken an approach to this obvious world and life changing situation that has claimed many lives so far.



Patric would like to me relay a message from his star hockey player son Rasmus.



Rasmus wishes health and safety for all of his friends, and the people of Sault Ste. Marie. He can’t wait to get back to Canada to play hockey again.





Be Safe, Responsible and Patient and like all things ; this world crisis will come to an end.





Feature page design credit : Brandon Gough