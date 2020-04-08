Wednesday Morning News – April 8

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Rain showers and flurries beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Statistics (midnight April 7) –

Country, Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical Canada 17,897 1,230 381 58 4,028 13,488 426 USA 400,335 33,331 12,841 1,970 21,674 365,820 9,169 Total: 1,430,919 84,915 82,034 7,380 301,905 1,046,980 47,913

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 7 at 8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Tested 603 Positive 9 Negative 382 Pending 212

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #9*** 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5** 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1* 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

Case #9***

March 23, 2020 flight information:

London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.Case #5**

March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines.

Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.Case #1*

Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 12 Noon Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement.

Some good news tidbits –

CCM Hockey, its Women Professional Players and NHL Players Donate 500,000 Surgical Masks to Fight COVID-19;

All Allstate, Pembridge and Pafco customers who have an active automobile policy as of today’s date will qualify to receive a one-time payment of approximately 25% of their monthly auto premium. They can expect to receive this “Stay at Home Payment” by cheque in May.

La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services is offering all its automobile insurance clients a rebate applicable to their insurance premiums for private passenger and commercial vehicles. This rebate, which is equal to 20% of the monthly auto premium, will apply as of April 1, 2020 and will cover the whole confinement period currently being experienced. Clients don’t need to make a request; details on the rebate will be available shortly on lacapitale.com.

Congratulations to Mason Chitaroni (Marathon) who was chosen by the London Knights in Saturday’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft. This defenceman who played for the Soo Jr. Greyhounds, produced six goals and 13 assists in 38 games. He was named the GNML’s minor midget defenceman of the year for the 2019-2020 campaign.