Letter – Greater Need for Testing in Algoma and Wawa

Dear Mayor Rody and Chief Tangie,

I’m writing to you this morning in regards to Ontario’s response to COVID-19 and what it might mean for the people of Wawa and the Whitesands Reserve.

As you know, Algoma District Public Health confirmed it’s first positive case for COVID-19 in Algoma late last night. You may have a better idea of where the person who tested positive lives than I do. I have several concerns: as I was told by Terry Ann at Algoma Public Health yesterday, the results from tests are taking 3-4 days to come back in Algoma. So while they’ve now tested 71 people in the region they are still waiting on 35 results. They have almost no idea of the extent to which COVID-19 may have already spread in Algoma.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been very clear: test, test, test. The places that manage to avoid the worst are those that have a good idea of the virus spread and can contain it effectively. While Canada is outperforming the U.S. in this regard, in Ontario we have tested far fewer people than were being tested per day in South Korea. In South Korea they were also getting test results in 10 minutes. We are waiting 3-4 days in Algoma, losing critical time to respond.

We also have confirmation of the efficacy of the “test, test, test” strategy from Italy, where recently a town of 3,300 tested everyone and brought transmission of the virus down to 0. The town tested asymptomatic people as well, because they knew that people can carry the virus without exhibiting symptoms. (source: https://www.ft.com/content/0dba7ea8-6713-11ea-800d-da70cff6e4d3).

As you know, the elderly populations of Wawa and Whitesands are very vulnerable to COVID-19. An outbreak here would likely have a very high mortality rate. It is quite possible that it is already in the community, but that we won’t know for sometime. If so, it will likely spread through everyone. Cashiers have proven to be the most vulnerable occupation to the virus. Everyone in Wawa is within one or two degrees of separation of someone who passes through the grocery store and interacts with the cashiers.

Many doctors are very concerned with the lack of testing in Ontario. While we have taken steps to shut things down, we do not have a good idea of transmission of the virus. In southern Ontario they cannot even test everyone who is exhibiting symptoms. There is also a severe lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) for doctors in the province. They are being asked to treat their patients unprotected, exposing themselves and their other patients to unnecessary risk.

Your leadership now could help to change the situation in Ontario by pushing to protect the vulnerable population of Wawa and Whitesands by having everyone here tested, which would force the province to make test-kits more available to all communities.

Sincerely,

Leo Lepiano