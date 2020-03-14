COVID-19 Cancellations

Wawa-news is compiling a running list of changes due to COVID-19 in community events, businesses for residents of Wawa and the area. If you would like your notice added to this list, please contact [email protected] The Lady Dunn Health Centre has information about COVID-19 – click this link to read.

last updated – Mar 14, 2020 at 09:00

Confederation College’s four regional campuses will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020. CLASSES FOR THESE CAMPUSES WILL CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED USING ONLINE DELIVERY. Arrangements are being made for all students who do not already have at-home logins. Should students at these campuses have difficulty accessing their classes online, they should email their respective campus as per the below contact information. Arrangements are also being explored for employees at these campuses to work from alternate locations. The campuses that will be closed starting Monday include:

Options are being explored to arrange academic deliver for these campuses at alternate locations. An update about next steps for these campuses will be provided on Monday.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020 – The MMCC Gym will remain open 24 hours, with an additional period of closure for cleaning from 7am to 8am, and the regular closure for cleaning between 2pm and 3pm.

Low risk events, such as public skating and lunchtime pickup hockey will continue, with one dressing room dedicated to each event and all others restricted . All other Municipal programming is suspended for the week of March 16, 2020.

Alamos Family Fishing Day has been CANCELLED

LDHC has begun active screening in all care areas. Active screening is necessary to ensure the hospital environment remains safe, that we manage resources, and protect the well-being of our LTC residents, patients, staff, and the community. All out-patients and visitors must enter through the main entrance for active screening at registration*.

North Algoma Diabetes Education Program (foot care included), endoscopy screening program, stress testing, telemedicine and other specialist clinics will include active screening.

North Algoma Counselling Services – please present at registration for active screening prior to proceeding to the department for registration.

Please do not visit LTC residents and patients if you are unwell (fever, cough, etc.)

Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, all Superior Children’s Centre EarlyON Child and Family Centres and Licensed Childcare Centres in the communities of Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne will be CLOSED to the public, families and staff.

The Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie has cancelled all Masses (St. Monica – Wawa, Église de Sainte-Cécile, Dubreuilville):

All Masses, weekday and weekends, as well as Sunday liturgies of the Word are cancelled.

The churches remain accessible for personal visits during usual mass times.

All Algoma University events – on-and-off campus – cancelled, postponed or offered virtually

Sault College classes will be suspended as of March 23.

ADSB has cancelled all in-school childcare and all ADSB programs are cancelled and facilities closed.

All publically funded schools in Ontario will be closed from March 14 to April 5.

Michipicoten First Nation Band Council has cancelled the upcoming citizenship engagement sessions in Sault Ste Marie March 18 and Sudbury March 19, 2020.

Batchewana First Nation has limited services to essential-only.

The National Hockey League has postponed the 2019-20 season, beginning with games scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020.

The Ontario Hockey League season has been “paused immediately until further notice.”