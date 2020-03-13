Dog Season On Paws

4 now anyway because of the domino effect of one organization after another regarding the Covid-19 situation. I am not taking this lightly, but during, Ebola, Swine Flu, Aids, Zika Virus, etc, we haven’t witnessed such a quarantine as this. I won’t debate further on the matter because this is a fun column regarding our Soo Greyhounds.

At this point in the regular season, we have to reflect and dissect on what has transpired; the good, the bad, and the ugly. There is no secret that this year saw a Greyhound team that had the most adversity it has seen in probably 7 years. This piece may be longer than others I've written, but you'll have about 3 weeks to read it 😜.

After a warm start to the season, going 4-0, the Greyhounds were doused with plenty of cold water and are now fighting just to keep their head above the ice.

The main reason behind the woos cannot be disputed; defence and goaltending. As you know, goaltender and overage Christian Propp was brought in over the summer to help give some relief in the net as Matt Villalta had graduated and his understudy Ethan Taylor still needed some time to develop.

As per all things in life, once something starts to snowball (and did it ever), it is hard to stop the cycle and thus after been given many chances to right the ship, a plummeting (in the standings), Greyhound team was forced to make a move and thus Christian was chased from the net and the city, in a trade with Kingston that brought us Bailey Brkin. I am sorry about the longwinded sentence, but it came out of one breath. Christian lost his confidence and needed a change of scenery.

As soon as Bailey came in, he settled things down and the Hounds started to win again. Things were looking up as were winning and settled nicely in a playoff spot.

Yes, things were looking up, but a golden wrench was thrown into the spokes as the Greyhounds finally lured coveted future NHL goaltender Nick Malik from the Czech Republic. I say golden for the simple reason that this kid is grade A in the nets, but for whatever reason, his stats (wrench) do not complement it. Currently, Nick is 5-11 and as I write this I am literally shaking my head. It is hard to understand this record when I have seen Nick play most of these games. To say he rarely gives up a soft goal is not a stretch. Night after night, he keeps the team within range of winning, makes gasping saves, and shows an ability to always anticipate where the puck will be, but when you have wayyyyyyyyyyy too many odd-man rushes and are taking waaaaaaaaaaaaay too many penalties, even Harry Houdini wouldn’t be able to help us.

There has been some chatter and speculation that even though the Hounds kept losing under Malik and he still played, must mean that there was a deal struck to have Nick play most games before committing to the Hounds. Of course, this is true; 100% in my humble opinion. And of course, this was denied, but what else is GM Kyle Raftis going to say? “hey Bailey, thanks for saving our season, but we are going to go with this kid from the other side of the globe that barely has a grasp of the English language; I hope you understand”.

The bottom line is setting up for the future and I believe Kyle did what was necessary and I stick with his decision regarding the matter. The Hounds will be set to contend next year and otherwise (if they didn’t have Nick commit), they would be shopping all summer for a goaltender of his calibre and have to give up big assets to acquire.

As much as it sucks ice chips for the fans and Bailey, I too would have made the off the record deal in order to have Nick commit to the Hounds this year and at least the next. Sacrificing this year and a couple of playoff games in order to get Nick for next years run would be something all GM’s would have done. Having said that, the season is not over and we still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Bailey Brkin did come in and save the day and it’s hard not to feel bad for him sitting, just as much as it was hard to watch Ethan Taylor sit and sit in his current position; but hockey is a business and sometimes you have to look long term and that is what the Hounds are doing. You don’t make a bid to host the Memorial Cup without a strong starting goaltender and with Malik will be the guy.

Keeping on Bailey, I will say I am very impressed with the way he is vocal, barking out instructions to his team; I think that might be a reason that the Hounds seem to play better in front of him. Anyway, from all of us fans if you are reading this; thanks for Bail—ing us out this year and giving us a chance.

Now really quickly; I think the Hounds have played poor defence in front of Ethan and Nick as I mentioned above with the odd-man rushes and poor coverage in front of the net. These are growing pains for a defence that is graduating from boys to men. Next year with some extra size and weight, we will be all set.

In regards to the positives of late; I have to mention that not only myself but many people that I have talked to were not impressed with the play of 3rd year forward Joe Carroll during the first half of the campaign. Well, that has changed since the boys returned from the Christmas break. I am not sure who spoke to him or what happened but Joe has been on fire as of late. If he is not scoring goals or making plays, he is using his God-given size to muscle opponents off of the puck all over the ice. I heard that when he is in the gym and exercising, he doesn’t do a regular pushup. He actually pushes the Earth down. Despite Joe missing many games this year due to injury, he has still amassed 25 goals in 52 games and is sniping at 1.3 points per game. That’s some good aiming there Joe !!

Anyway, as we await word on the next stage of the OHL schedule, I have a couple of Dog Bytes for you to chew on.

** In the event that the season paws lasts long enough and the league decides to kind of jump to a quick playoff scenario due to time restraints etc; I think a good idea would be for the Hounds and Erie Otters to have either a 1 or 3 game quick round to determine who gets into the playoffs. As you know the Hounds are on a 3 game winning streak, the Otters are on a 4 game losing streak, and there is only 1 point separating us. **

** I have a BoNe of contention with the OHL and its’ rule that when fans of the home team (presumably), after a warning, the ref can issue a 2-minute minor to the home team if the littering doesn’t stop. How ??? How ?? can you, in all honesty, implement this rule ?? On Wednesday against the Firebirds, I heard the warning from the PA announcer that the next incident would result in the above. I didn’t see it but I guess someone threw a pair of glasses on the ice after the refs missed some calls. How do you know who is throwing what on the ice? Hey, a clever Flint fan, that could care less could throw something out there at this point and thus the Hounds are down a man.**

Uggh!!! I’m done for today; my Black Label Society concert at Kewadin just got cancelled due to the first paragraph; not really in the mood to write anymore, but I am sure I’ll survive…wah wah wah…sniffle..sniffle sniffle ; yup, I’m a big baby and I admit it…..wah wah wah…………….