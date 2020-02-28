Weather – Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 23.

Don’t Forget – The Legion is holding their Open House tonight to celebrate the new Legion Lift.