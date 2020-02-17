“It Will Be A High Energy Kick Ass Rock & Roll Show”

This is the message from former Cinderella axemaster and lead vocalist Tom Kiefer who was kind enough to chat with me via his home somewhere in Tennessee. The raspy-voiced singer who is mostly known for his hit songs including, Night Songs, Shake Me, You Don’t Know What You’ve Got Til It’s Gone, will be hitting the stage on Saturday, February 22 with fellow rockers Kix and a very special guest; Faster Pussycat. To be honest, I would list all of Tom’s hit songs whether it was with Cinderella or his solo career, but I have to work tomorrow and this piece has a 5,000-word maximum. Get your tickets now as there are not many left.

The show is titled “Hair Scare Live” as per local legend Scott Cook who has had a Hair Scare rock radio show for eons on Saturday nights that cater only to the music of hairbands mostly from the ’80s that are known for loud vocals and shredding guitar licks and solos. If you still don’t know what I mean; put it this way, Scott is the equivalent to Eddie Trunk.

The background of how the show came about was a direct result of Scott; He picked the bands and worked with Kewadin and the rest is history. His dream was to someday get his name in lights…………..and he sure did.

Kix are best known for their rock ballad “Don’t Close Your Eyes” which reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 from their 1988 release of their second album Blow My Fuse. Faster Pussycat fills out the bill and has a large cult-like following. House of Pain is probably their most well-known song as it was a huge radio and video success coming off of the Gold status album Wake Me When It’s Over.

Even though any of the three artists above would make for a great show on their own, we have been blessed with an early Christmas present and you don’t want to miss this Throw Back Saturday 😜

Anyway, let’s talk with Tom for a few minutes as he has a couple more to do today. Speaking Tom, he let me know he is super excited for this show as he has never played Kewadin in all of his years. He is looking forward to entertaining the UP and the Canadian fan base that will be a large part of the crowd. As for a favourite Canadian band “Rush, …I love them… I remember blasting the hell out of 2112 on my cheap Radio Shack headphones (laughter)”

I told Tom that generally when I hear a favourite band or artist that I liked and grew up listening to has a new album our or has gone solo you know 30 years later; I am kind of sceptical. However, there are bands that still keep rocking and never lose a beat whether it’s Iron Maiden, Accept, Tesla, Whitesnake. Well, Tom Kiefer is in that category with his latest solo release from 2019 called Rise. I told him that every song was really good and for me, it still had the hint of Cinderella musically, but it had a different dynamic with the songwriting and ballads. My favourite cut on the album is Taste For the Pain. “That’s one of my favourites on the record as it’s one that my wife Savannah and I wrote..it’s one of that kind of heartbreak ballads, and it’s got that light in the darkness kind of feel where you know… you’ll never give up even though love hurts. My wife and I thought that was a cool angle, and that song was cut very live… right off the floor. The whole album is like that with very little overdubs and that’s why it has a really raw feel.”

I told Tom that I was very impressed with not only his singing but his guitar playing and so in turn, I asked him who were his early influences. “Jimi Page and Keith Richards and those two I think were the first, and then I realized they learned from somewhere and I started digging into the blues players Elmore James, I love Johnny Winters, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Albert King, and Michael Schenker from UFO was a big influence on me, I love the UFO stuff.”

I decided to ask Tom a question I had never asked before. I asked him what advice would he give to a young 14 or 15-year-old guitar player that wants to play like his idols or wants to learn to play better. ” I think for them… digging into the roots music or what their favourite contemporary player is listening to or learned from is the way to go. If you love them, you’ll probably love what they listen to or learned from.”

Who does Tom listen to these days? ” I love Imagine Dragons, I think they’ve made some really cool records. I love their songs, their rhythmic style, I love Halestorm, The Strokes are killer, Rival Sons… yeah so there’s a few”

In regards to the great American fans that will be at the show, Tom also has fond memories of playing Canada on many occasions.“great energy from the fans when we played those shows; we played there a lot and always had a great time”

I didn’t want to touch on a Cinderella reunion question as if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. I did ask him though if he still talked the guys from one of the best that came out of the 80’s era. “Yeah, we’re still in touch here and there; everybody’s got their own lives now and doing their own thing and I think everyone is pretty happy doing what they want to do, but yeah we still keep in touch here and there”

My favourite Cinderella album is Long Cold Winter and Toms is Heartbreak Station.

Tom is an avid movie watcher (he likes Old School and Step Brothers😜..just like yours truly.) and for leisure, it’s all family. “My son is a soccer player, so Savannah and I follow him around to his soccer games, and leisure time is about spending time with the family and doing things we like.”

In reference to the title… Yes, Tom says quite seriously, the show next Saturday night at Kewadin Casino “will be a high energy kick-ass rock n roll show… in anyone has seen me perform in the past… there will be a lot of passion, sweat, loud guitars, screaming vocals… my band will be playing all the Cinderella classics as well as some stuff from the solo records… so it will be a big night of Rock and Roll.

Get your tickets now !!!