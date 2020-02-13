PuPs of 2020 ShOuLd ReAd ThIs

As the City and Soo Greyhounds organization gets ready to submit a bid to host next year’s, I decided to have a chat with. Mark as you know, was a piece of the puzzle that came together in 1993 by winning that much sought after prize. As a defenceman for the Greyhounds during the run, Mark not only helped hold the fort, he also contributed with five points.

I asked Mark the following questions:

As a young man in 1993, what were your first thoughts when you were told that indeed, the Soo was going to host the Memorial Cup and that you will have home-ice advantage and your fans behind you?

“Going into the Super Series we knew the importance of winning in order for us to host the Memorial Cup. We had a core group that had experienced two previous Memorial Cups and we were not letting this one slip away. I think losing in Seattle the previous year, and how we were so close really fueled our season. We knew if we could just get it back to the Gardens we would not be beat. We made the Gardens a tough rink to play in and with our fan support we knew it would be tough for any team to come to the Soo and beat us.”

What is the most memorable part of that tournament that you can recall; whether it was winning it, or some other memory that stands out?

“A couple of things really come to mind as far as memories go. I remember getting dressed before the game, and the dressing room had a calm, quiet confidence. It just seemed like we all knew there was no way we were losing. Before warmups, we could hear the fans chanting and you could feel the building shaking. I remember walking out of the dressing room for the warmups and thinking that in a couple of hours, we were finally going to be Memorial Cup Champions !! After the game, I also remember Kevin Hodson and myself running over to the Timeout Bar with our jerseys on and the place went crazy! A quick large pint was followed by the best Zamboni ride a hockey player could ever imagine.”

