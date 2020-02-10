|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|10-Feb
|11-Feb
|12-Feb
|13-Feb
|14-Feb
|Elementary
|Sir James Dunn
|OPEN
|CLOSED (EFTO)
|CLOSED (EFTO)
|CLOSED (OSSTF)
|OPEN
|École Publique de l’Escalade
|St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School
|Work to Rule (OECTA)
|Work to Rule (OECTA)
|Work to Rule (OECTA)
|Work to Rule (OECTA)
|École Saint-Joseph – Elementary
|Seconday
|École Saint-Joseph – Secondary
|Michipicoten High School
|OPEN
|CLOSED (EFTO)
|CLOSED (EFTO)
|CLOSED (OSSTF)
|OPEN
Feb 13. All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services. OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services: École publique l’Escalade (Wawa), École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) • École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge), • École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon).
Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) – Every French language school in the province will be closed.
As information may change – please verify with your school.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- This Weeks Upcoming Strike Action - February 10, 2020
- Monday Morning News – February 10 - February 10, 2020
- 2020 Wawa Winter Carnival Schedule - February 9, 2020