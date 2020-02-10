This Weeks Upcoming Strike Action

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 10-Feb 11-Feb 12-Feb 13-Feb 14-Feb Elementary Sir James Dunn OPEN CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (OSSTF) OPEN École Publique de l’Escalade St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School Work to Rule (OECTA) Work to Rule (OECTA) Work to Rule (OECTA) Work to Rule (OECTA) École Saint-Joseph – Elementary Seconday École Saint-Joseph – Secondary Michipicoten High School OPEN CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (OSSTF) OPEN

Feb 13. All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services. OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services: École publique l’Escalade (Wawa), École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) • École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge), • École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon).

Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) – Every French language school in the province will be closed.

As information may change – please verify with your school.