Breaking News

This Weeks Upcoming Strike Action

Post Views: 12
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
10-Feb 11-Feb 12-Feb 13-Feb 14-Feb
Elementary Sir James Dunn OPEN CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (OSSTF) OPEN
École Publique de l’Escalade
St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School Work to Rule (OECTA) Work to Rule (OECTA) Work to Rule (OECTA) Work to Rule (OECTA)
École Saint-Joseph – Elementary
Seconday École Saint-Joseph – Secondary
Michipicoten High School OPEN CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (EFTO) CLOSED (OSSTF) OPEN

 

Feb 13. All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services. OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services: École publique l’Escalade (Wawa), École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville) • École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge),  • École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon).

Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) – Every French language school in the province will be closed.

As information may change – please verify with your school.

 

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*