Journalists Are Being Silenced – Be Informed

In light of what is happening to journalists these days, I see it fitting to publish the last part of my interview with Canadian and world-renowned investigative reporter and human rights activist Eva K Bartlett. Eva has covered the most dangerous war zones from the ground and not from an office in New York or London. She is also targeted as a Russian or Syrian troll and has been assaulted on different occasions for telling the truth; she would know the truth as she visits the war zones, whether it is Syria, Palestine, or in this case Ukraine. She has helped to reverse the lies and spin time after time on controversial issues such as… the chemical attacks in Syria last year. We now know that it was a false flag and uncovered internal documents have proven that the OPCW investigators were told to redact or omit evidence confirming there were no findings of the such.

Journalists around the world are losing their integrity for money or are silenced by their superiors if it affects the companies bottom line…. advertising or politics.

Currently, we are days away from Julian Assange and his fate being determined. The chances are huge that he does get extradited to the USA for just telling the truths of the crimes certain governments have committed. If this happens which looks likely, given the pressure the Americans will exert for this matter, he will not get a fair trial and probably die in prison.. For Doing His Job.

Here is the question I posed to Eva.

**What are your thoughts on the situation on the ground regarding journalists in the Ukraine and what do you think is happening and whose hands are behind the unrest?**

“In late 2018 I became aware of the name Kirill Vyshinsky, a Ukrainian-Russian editor and journalist who was wrongly arrested in May 2018 and held in pre-trial detention (so without actual trial) until his release in August 2019.

I was prior to this unaware of the sordid realities Ukrainian journalists (and civilians, frankly) face at the hands of the Ukrainian authorities. While he was still in prison, I conducted an interview with Kirill, via email, in which he detailed some of the terrible conditions inside Ukrainian detention centre, as well as the absurdities of the case against him. In brief, he was charged with high treason (charged but not given trial) for having in 2014 published around 14 or so opinion articles (which he didn’t write, and on which there were disclaimers that this was the view of the author and not the new site) on events in Ukraine. They contained perspectives from either side.

Four years later, suddenly the Ukrainian intelligence services decided Vyshinsky is so dangerous he must be locked up. In reality, it was a political play, using him as a card for a future prisoner exchange.

A couple of months following our interview, I went to Kiev and interviewed Vyshinsky’s lawyer, who broke down more of the absurd legal process (lack thereof) in Ukraine that his client (and friend) was facing. He also told me how he himself had become a target of Ukrainian authorities.

While in Russia this past September, I was able to meet and interview Kirill, he having been released in an exchange just weeks prior. So in this interview, I asked him to speak about cases of other journalists imprisoned (and killed) by Ukraine, and also to speak a bit more about conditions in pre-trial detention centres. He did so, noting for example that prisoners slept in three shifts because the cells were so overcrowded. Vyshinsky came across as quite humble and didn’t dwell much on the horror he had been through in Ukrainian detention for nearly a year and a half, but have come across other accounts, I’m aware that Ukrainian detention is truly nightmarish.

For example, I came across a post on social media in which someone had taken photos inside one of these detention facilities or prisons and these images showed disease-ridden conditions. I would recommend this site for updates on all things Ukraine-related, and certainly for more cases of journalists, and as I mentioned before civilians, being wrongly imprisoned by Ukrainian authorities. And its worth mentioning that Ukraine is Canada’s close ally, Canada backing Ukraine politically and sending military and police under the auspices of allegedly improving security there. But in reality, I’ve had it from a source I trust that the military is working with the neo-nazi brigades warring on Donbass. There is also documentation of this alliance.

In early September I went to Donbass and visited a number of frontline areas being attacked by Ukrainian forces. I took many testimonies of civilians—they were mostly elderly, with nowhere to flee to—and documented the destruction of homes there. It was fairly dangerous to be there, since Ukrainian forces can shell and machine gun and snipe at any moment, with no international repercussion. As Dmitry Astrakhan, a press officer in the DPR People’s Militia told me:”