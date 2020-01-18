The Word According to Genesis

If you are a fan of the legendary band Genesis, you will no doubt know of and be a fan of one of the bands founding members… Steve Hackett. Steve played alongside Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Peter Gabriel from 1970-1977. Wow! In the music business, this would be called a Dream Team. Every one of these musicians has contributed on a large scale to the music and sound of the 20th and 21st century.

I have been listening to some of Steve’s solo music recently in preparation for my interview with him, and I will sum it by saying, to me, it’s a mix between Queen meets Pink Floyd meets Led Zeppelin. Steve’s guitar mastery is unique and his show during his Genesis Revisited Tour will feature Steve and his band playing the entire Genesis Live Album from 1977 and more. The tour will feature a couple of Canadian dates, but they are in Western Canada only. If you want to see Steve and live in Ontario, it’s a possibility as he will be playing the Filmore in Detroit on March 4. That show is only a quick drive across the Windsor/Detroit bridge and if you are in the Northern Algoma region; a short 5-hour drive on cruise control for this legend is well worth it departing from Sault Ste Marie.

Aside from contributing to 6 Genesis albums, Steve has an extensive solo career and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Regarding his guitar playing and style; Canadian Alex Lifeson is among many that Steve points to as being a major influence in his playing and musical career. His style knows no boundaries and you will hear everything from melodic and relaxing chord progressions to sweep picking and classical arpeggios. If you are near one of his stops, don’t miss this theatrical and musically magic show that runs about two and a have hours.

I spoke with this the former Genesis elite the other day when he called from London… England. Hey Chip, I want a few pounds added on to my cheque for long-distance; 😜📞☎ 💲 Anyway, we had a really good conversation regarding his interests in world travel, music, guitar, and his tour.

Guitar influences for the English slinger include The Shadows, Segovia, Jeff Beck, Danny Kirwin, Eric Clapton, and amazingly, Canuck Joni Mitchell. ” Joni Mitchell was a huge influence for me and especially on the guitar work of Genesis. A lot of us used to listen to her acoustic guitar work which was very fine indeed with the tunings she was using. That may sound like an unlikely source. (but it’s true)” Steve still has the same passion for guitar as he did when he started playing whether its’ classical, blues, acoustic, 12 string, electric etc. he tells me ” the guitar still intrigues me, and the things you can do with it… all aspects intrigue me”