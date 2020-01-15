Canadian Weapon of Mass Destruction: Part 3

This week we will focus on uncovering the myth and lies that some Western leaders have tried to sell us on Syria for many years. The war is coming to an end and the victor is the Syrian people. Many innocent men, women,and children have been murdered and martyred and it’s all to easy to go about our lives and take no notice. It is also incredibly easy to read manufactured regurgitated headlines and take it as fact because it came from the mouths of the Secretary of Defense, POTUS, our Canadian Prime Minister, or elected officials anywhere in the world.

Just because issued statements of “imminent” or “we have intelligence to believe” are thrown out there by our elected officials, doesn’t mean that free thinking, common sense, and questions still needing to be answered are thrown out the window. It is not a crime (yet) to question our leaders for this evidence, and better yet, it is not a crime to oppose what our elected governments are doing ; especially since we have been lied to time after time after time. Libya and Iraq are just two quick examples of how lies that we were force fed to believe resulted in the destruction of two countries and the deaths and displacement of millions of people.

With the current revelations of the OCPW & White Helmets False Flag of the chemical attacks last year turning out to be an all out lie, why do some of us not, in the least question the narrative regarding Syria and its’ government?

In respect to the Afghanistan Papers leak regarding the American involvement in the Afghanistan being an unwinnable war ; why are more soldiers being still deployed to die?

Thanks to sources such as Wikileaks and investigate reporters like Eva, Vanessa Beeley, and other brave soldiers, we can filter through the bullshit and see the truth to make informed decisions that may potentially keep put our men and women from being put in the line of fire.

Eva Bartlett whom I interviewed, knows the truth as she has reported from, and has been to Syria on no less than 13 occasions. Below she will discuss life in Syria before and after the illegal invasion by outside forces in 2011.I just ask the that the most skeptical reader read slow and remember that Eva, unlike most reporters and leaders has actually been to Syria to get the facts and she has smelled the flesh and blood of dead Syrians.



I asked Eva to give me her thoughts on the Syrian way of life as it is based on a socialist model in relation to the governance of its’ people. She elaborates below on this and offers some realities that the average Canadian or American do not know.

“…free higher education, free health care, subsidized food staples. Prior to the war on Syria, Syria was self-sufficient and not indebted to the IMF, which is something few countries can echo. Last year, Syrian-American doctor Hussam al-Samman told me:

“A cousin of mine was fighting in Douma, he was of the Muslim Brotherhood. This was during the time when the siege around Ghouta was very intense. His wife in Ghouta developed cancer, so he used his connections on the other side in order to get her through the tunnels to Berzeh & Qaboun, to go get treated in Bashar al-Assad’s hospitals… she was treated for cancer in Assad’s hospitals. Do you think the security didn’t know that she was the wife of that prominent leader? They knew, but they were blind to those things.

I went to most of the hospitals that were doing cardiac surgery in Damascus. They were running at full capacity. I think it was Merkez al-Basel that was doing 1,500 open-heart surgeries just in this hospital. 1,500 per year in a country under siege, under war. They were fighting to get the medications and equipment snuck into Syria, paying a lot of dollars for, in order to do free open heart surgeries

Free open heart surgery for anybody who is Syrian. They don’t ask for a social security number in Syria. If you walk in and tell them you are a Syrian, in a government hospital, university or other, you get treated. There’s no ID check, you get treated for free.

My Saudi friend, for example, said he was in Damascus and had a car accident, his son’s leg was broken, we took him to the hospital, they didn’t ask us for anything, they treated him and let him go.”