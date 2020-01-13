STEWART, Mary (nee Maria Tesluk)

Passed away on , 2020 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Mary spent her childhood in Thunder Bay after immigrating to Canada with her family. Mary met her husband Johnston in White River and raised her family there, then becoming a long time resident.

I, Kathy would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their compassion, kindness, and friendship to Mary. A special thank you to my Aunt Alexandra for being by my side during this difficult time.

At Mary’s request there will not be any formal funeral services held. A graveside service will be held this spring with interment beside her loving husband Johnston in White River.

Memorial donations made in memory of Mary to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by Mary and her family.

