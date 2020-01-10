Thunder Bay OPP – Highway 11/17 remains closed west of 102 Junction

On Thursday, January 9, 2020 at approximately 10:30 pm, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thunder Bay Detachment responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17. An eastbound Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) collided with a westbound Commercial Motor Vehicle approximately five kilometres west of the Highway 11/17 and 102 junction.

The driver and passenger of the eastbound CMV as well as the driver of the westbound CMV were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD), OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and with the assistance of Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Kaministiquia and Conmee Fire and Emergency Services.

Highway 11/17 remains closed and there is no detour available.