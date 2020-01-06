East Algoma OPP Investigate Fatal Collision

On Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 11:45 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Sables-Spanish River Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of the Town of Spanish.

The investigation has since revealed that an eastbound tractor trailer collided with a westbound plow truck. The operator of the tractor trailer was confirmed deceased at the scene. The operator of the plow truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been deployed to assist in the investigation and the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

The investigation is on-going at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Highway has been fully re-opened to traffic.

Jan 6, 2020 at 14:30

Passenger vehicles only can utilize a detour in Spanish from John St. to Lewis Street to Cutler Avenue in order to by-pass the road closure.

Highway 17 currently remains closed to commercial vehicles (transports) from Highway 108 to Walford. There is no detour capable of allowing commercial traffic through at this time.