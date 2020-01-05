Tic Tok Tic Tok, Refresh Tic Tok Tic Tok, Refresh

That’s pretty much going to be the rhythm of things over the next four or five days. The trade deadline for Overage players is Thursday Jan 9, and for the rest of the OHL players it is Friday, January 10.

Soo Greyhound fans will certainly be refreshing their pages whether it’s the OHL website, or the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club page looking for information on the status of Nick Malik, Barrett Hayton, and any moves Kyle Raftis might do to bolster this hockey club for this year and next.

As the Greyhounds are young and currently not on any radar for a long run in the playoffs or a championship, most fans will just be wondering “when” Nick Malik will be joining the club. I put Malik in quotations because I am sure he will be reporting. If I am wrong, I will definitely humble myself to admit it in the next article.

The case for Barrett Hayton may be a bit different. Originally I figured it would only make sense for Barrett to rejoin the OHL and be traded by the Soo to a contender. There is no chance Barrett will ever set foot on the ice again as a Soo Greyhound, but he would certainly help a team in the running. Draft picks and a player or two would be a huge late Christmas present.

Now, complicating matters, is what Arizona has to say ; Barrett recently hurt his shoulder against Finland and the Coyotes may want to have their doctors assess him before anything is done. If the injury is borderline and the diagnosis is something the Team Canada/Czech doctors missed, they will not send him back to junior. In that case, he will sit in a Coyotes pressbox and heal and gain experience by being in the presence of seasoned Pro’s.

Yes, I know he played against Russian in the final, but when it’s a game day decision as it was, it is because he was still feeling the effects of the injury, whether it was soreness or mild pain. In any event, Arizona is going to want to be 1000 % confident that there is no risk of further injury. They have invested many $$$$ in this rising star, and having him sit and still pay him is better than a moral demotion.

Anyway, in the end if I were a betting man, I’d wager on Barrett playing junior again if he is cleared by Arizona and it’s medical team. The Coyotes roster is pretty deep with no injuries up front currently and they are also only two points out of first in the Western Conference. Bring him in slowly, while not disrupting the team chemistry.

Anyway, I spoke with General Manager Kyle Raftis on Friday and we touched upon a few things. In reference to Malik and any more information or an update; he was as tight lipped as he usually is with a polite “No, not at this point”.

I asked Kyle, when was the last time he spoke with Steve Sullivan or anyone from the Coyotes organization and he replied ” it’s been a while… I haven’t heard or spoke to anybody in a while from there”

Since I have not spoken to Kyle since early last year, I wanted to ask him a question that has been a bone of contention for some Hound fans regarding his decision not to trade some players last year that were graduating to the pro ranks and would not be in a Hounds jersey this year.

He summed it up this way: “…I think that when we kind of talked to some of our older players last year, I think the part that everyone misses….is that sometimes those players whether they have no trade clauses or whatever it may be…..when you kind of talk to them, they weren’t in the position where they wanted to move… and they had been a big part of things of where we were at,………. so it wasn’t something where we felt we had to make a move, and I think we’ve always been real confident in being able to find players whether it’s later in the draft, free agents or whatever it might be so we thought it was something that we thought we owed it to them……….and being in the situation we were at, it was (also) kind of neat to see those players graduate as Greyhounds”

I myself agreed with Kyles decision as many of you did last year and standing pat as we were near the top of the league at the trade deadline. My take was that as much as it’s a development league, it was a business and a few extra home playoff games are big bucks for the organization ; I however did not give any thought to what Kyle told me, and I now have even more respect for him and the organization.

Kyle didn’t give away any other information on moving overagers or trading for another player so we’ll move on to a question I had wondered about recently. The Hounds have been really successful with their Import draft for a few years with Rasmus Sandin, and Jaromir Pytlik most recently. I asked him if we had a European scout as I couldn’t find one listed. He confirmed that the Hounds don’t have one and the way they go about it is basically through Kyle. ” I go to a lot of the International tournaments, I don’t see a lot of league play, I see the U17’s/18’s, that’s usually a big one for me, and obviously through video and different contacts, that’s usually how the European draft works” he responded.

Now rewind this tape back to Friday and a quick weekend homestand summary. The Hounds might as well have worn their practise jerseys as they got thumped by the Windsor Spitfires 10-4. Soft goals and weak defensive coverage assisted in this embarrassment. If anything we might ask for this week ; it would be a strong, aggressive stay at home defence man.

On Saturday, we knew the Hounds would come out flying as per being smoked so bad the night before ; and they did. The Hounds peppered the Sarnia Sting with 48 shots on route to a 4-2 win. This win was significant as the boys are playing Cat and Mouse in regards to a playoff spot and Sarnia is still in the thick of things with us.

Standouts for me this weekend were Rob Calisti, Joe Carroll, Zack Trott, and Tanner Dickinson.

Thanks for reading and don’t forget to hit refresh.