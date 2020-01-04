Dude, You’re All Over the Map !!!

…but in a physical and musical kind of way; B4 going any further, click the above if you haven’t already.

Now, generally when you use the phrase in the title it refers to a person who is scatterbrained and not focused ; well that is not the case with Joel Hoekstra, who is about to go back out on tour with Whitesnake to support the Flesh and Blood album, after a brief break, as he has just finished a string of dates with TSO… the Trans Siberian Orchestra. If you have seen TSO and the show, you’ll know what I mean. Music, Theatre, Lights, it’s a visual and audio masterpiece.

My interview with Joel was done last night and because the Hounds got blown away tonight, I came home after the 2nd to finish the article. Check out Joel from Whitesname/TSO here as he is also Cher's touring guitarist. And…from a distance, at 72…she doesn't look bad at all. 由 Ernest Che Skinner 发布于 2020年1月3日周五

I recently had the privilege to speak to him during this break and we chatted while he was at home somewhere in New York state. Before getting on to my questions, I’ll let you know that not only has he played with and written music for dozens and dozens of grade A musicians over the years including the above, Joel has also filled in as Night Rangers guitarist alongside Brad Gillis, and is on staff… check this out, he’s on staff as touring guitarist for the legend herself Cher !

Moving, forward, the Whitesnake guitarist was so humble, that it was a bit challenging as I tried to get some information from him on his opinions of things like, who would he consider to be the most underrated guitarist he’s come across, and who was his favourite guitarist in WS before he joined the band etc.

“in regards to the favourite guitarist in WS, there’s no way I can answer that, I have too much respect for all the players that have paved the way for me to be a small part of this band and make WS what it is today. I could never pick a favourite, I mean they are all great starting from Bernie (Marsden)……and they’re all unique and they’re like apples and oranges….(laughter)…..sorry Buddy”

My question was also in conjunction with the above in regards to his favourite WS song from before he joined the band and his favourite song that he wrote with WS.

“you know, again this is gonna be like the PC (politically correct) answer, it’s gonna be like your worst interview (laughter) but I have to be honest with you, the way my brain works is that I respect all of it, and I play the material and play it the best I can.”

Joel, I knew from my research, is a very very busy guy, similar to Keri Kelly of Night Ranger. If he is not on the road, writing music, doing interviews, he’s thinking about music in one way or another. I asked him about touring and staying in touch with friends and family when he’s gone for lenghty periods of time.

The upcoming Flesh and Blood tour will see Whitesnake cross the globe from February to June in support of the album. New Zealand, Indonesia, Estonia, are just a few of the countries they will visit and perform in. He responded:

“Facetime is really the game changer (laughter), it’s amazing that people (back in the day) toured without it…so it really does help us (band/crew) in that aspect ; and there are breaks in the tour…David is really good with that, he doesn’t like to go out for 6 or 8 straight months, nothing crazy like that, so yeah we’ve got breaks”

Now when I, in fact asked him about the most underrated guitar player in his opinion playing today, he basically said it was impossible to really name one as their are thousands of great guitar players who either haven’t got the break, and/or can’t make a living out of playing guitar. I was SHOCKED that he wouldn’t name one (heavy sarcasm).

AnyHoo, if you have followed this column, you’ll know I usually ask questions coming back around regarding Canada such as; who is your favourite Canadian guitar player, who is your favourite Canadian band etc. Well as he was speaking, and I thought I couldn’t get any kind of name out of him, he kind of stopped me in my tracks when he said the following

“…like I would say from the Classic Rock world, a guy I used to love growing up, and never really gets referred to as a guitar hero from that classic rock era was Rik Emmett from Triumph; I love Rik and he had an amazing career and still does, but you don’t often hear him listed in those (Best All Time Guitarist magazine articles) circles. He’s such a great rocker and can sing which is rediculous. I remember wearing out Thunder Seven, and Stages, and practising and learning Midsummers Daydream… and I also got to play some of those songs with Rik a few times which was great.”

Staying with Triumph for a moment, Triumph will be the nucleus of a documentary about the band and it’s career. Triumph : Lay It on the Line will be released later this year by Banger Films which is known as the creme de la creme of Rock docs. An interview with one of the three members will be featured in Rock’N Roll Up North in the near future.

In regards to Joels’ playing style, I asked him about 8 finger or two hand tapping, as he utilizes this technique quite a bit in his playing.

“The guy that influenced me was my second guitar teacher, T.J. Helmerich. He worked on it a lot while teaching me, because he just wanted to practice. I started working on it when I was really young and that was the age when we were all leaning backwards, by learning to shred before we could play to solid time, but it all worked out in the end, yeah I’ve always been into tapping and it’s been there since I was a kid.”

When on the road, Joel keeps it simple; he says when he’s in a new city and has some time off between shows, he’ll find a gym and workout or if there is a basketball court he’ll shoot some hoops. He keeps it simple. He did note that he also will find some time to be still and ” do a little check in moment everyday where I just remind myself of what I’m thankful for…”

When I asked him about the Black Hawks and sports as he grew up in the Windy city of Chicago, he told me that the owner of the hockey team didn’t let the games be broadcast locally because he thought it would keep them home instead of attending the games. That being said he wasn’t really much of a hockey fan he admits.. His sports of choice were baseball, basketball and football. “I’d say Walter Payton was my favourite Bear……he’s a legend and argueably one of the best running backs of all time”, Michael Jordan was mentioned when it came to the Bulls, and Ex Expo (pun intended) Andre Dawson was one of his favourite Chicago Cubs.

If you didn’t follow in your parents footsteps and make your career in music, ‘what do you think you would be doing right now?’, I then asked him.

“Uhh, I don’t know man, I mean I’ve always been interested in the creative stuff; when I was young I wanted to be a cartoonist..I just drew cartoons all the time, and when I was really young I wanted to be a baseball player, I wanted to be a pitcher and all I did all day long was pitch….hours and hours a day. I don’t think I would have made it though… or achieved that dream… but something in the arts for sure. I could however see myself in marketing or advertising though.”

What was your last day job?

“Well after going to LA and back to Chicago (and then back to California), I went to the Musicians Institute, and then worked at Cherokee Studios for a year as a runner and then moved up to a technichian….I wish I could say that was my last day job because it was pretty cool. The truth is that after that I came back to Chicago and I was teaching guitar, I couldn’t get enough students at the time, I eventually got up to teaching seventy students a week, but until that happened, eventually I had to take a job at this plastic factory (laughter) I was sorting plastic, you know light colours go here, others go there, etc….talk about a lame job” (laughter) .

I assumed I knew the answer to this question but you know what they say ; when you assume; u make an ass out of u and me. That happended as I said, so I was going to ask you about your favourite Canadian band, so I can assume it was Triumph right?

“No Ernest , I have to give it to Rush ; I like everything they did, even the synth stuff, I mean they did everything right.”

I hope you enjoyed this diverse piece ; to be honest with you and Joel, he wasn’t really on my radar up until the last couple of years, when I would often see his name mentioned regarding Night Ranger and Whitesnake. Even though I interviewed Bill Hudson II previously, I had no idea he was in TSO. I would never have guessed that playing in hard rock bands per se with the exception of TSO, that he would be Chers’ guitar player; that was mindboggling. It just goes to show you the talent Joel possesses, and the respect he commands in the industry. I will list a few more pieces of his long resume below!’

Joel has also worked with Amy Lee (Evanesence), Ted Nugent, Dee Snider, Mike Reno (Loverboy), Steven Adler, Tommy Shaw (Styx), Nancy Wilson (Heart) Wyclef Jean, Debbie Gibson etc. I could list dozens more but my computer will run out of space.

He has also appeared on Duck Dynasty, The Tonight Show starring Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Falon, Live with Regis and Kelly etc. Last but not least; Joel was on Broadway with the musical Rock of Ages during it’s run. Impressive or what ! When Joels finds time between juggling shows with different artists, he can be found working on the follow up to his 2014 album Dying to Live with his sideproject band Joel Hoekstra’s 13.

In closing, I told Joel that my next interview thinks highly of him and he was very humbled. Coming up next week, I will bring you my interview with a Canadian who has written music for such stars as Jon Bon Jovi, Faith Hill, Clay Atkin, Blue Oyster Cult, and Celine Dion. Aldo is his name, and Nova is his fame.

Until then, spread the word and keep reading Rock’N Roll Up North.