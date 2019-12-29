Taylor Wins, Hayton Loses

Let’s start with the negative Soo Greyhounds news and then we will touch on a feel good Greyhound story shall we?

Yesterday the whole country generally speaking tuned in to the Russia/Canada World Junior game to not only witness Canada’s worst game in goal differential, but they also witnessed some very poor sportsmanship by one of our own in Soo Greyhound forward Barrett Hayton.

After Canada suffered a humbling 6-0 drubbing by the Russians, 19 year old Barrett Hayton was so pissed off he lost his respect and sportsmanship as a Canadian and decided to leave his bucket (helmet) on during the playing of the Russian national anthem which is, and has been customary for the winning teams for decades at the WJC’s.

The fact that across from him 23 other kids took theirs off to expose their sweaty locks and the fact that teamates down the line to his left and right did the same, did not seem to matter to him. As Captain, he took this loss angrily, but set the wrong example for his teamates, Canadians, and young kids watching the game in attendance.

This isn’t Barretts first international rodeo and he has removed his headgear hundreds upon hundreds of times before for national anthems in junior hockey and in the NHL, where he is a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

If I wrote that this bad behaviour was not a big deal I would be cheating the reader of my integrity and honest reporting. I write the truth as I see it, whether it’s a Greyhound or not. Barrett is 100% Soo Greyhound and will be until he is traded to a contender after the WJ tournie is done very likely. After a long playoff run, he will return to Arizona. This is just my speculation and not fact.

Now, I do not know Barrett aside from one interview I did with him a few years back, but I am sure he is a fine young man, but he lost some points with me on this one.

Having been up with the Coyotes for many months where he was being taught how to be a professional on and off the ice ; well… obviously that wasn’t 100% successful.

An apology was immediately made, but it doesn’t wash with me or many many Soo fans, as per the comments running wild, with words like “Bushleauge”, “classless”, “disgusting”, “terrible” being thrown around; other words used, I will not print.

If Barrett had gone on camera, as my friends Jay had suggested, the apology would have partially sat better with me, but it was issued and written (obviously) by the CHL and Team Canada’s PR/Media people which may have included a lawyer. It was too well written in most aspects, but poorly written with the excuse.

The apology written by his minders included this “I’m sorry for leaving my helmet on for the Russian anthem following today’s game and I apologize to the Russian team and its fans,” Hayton said in a statement.