Hwy 17 – (Wawa to Batchewana Bay) CLOSED

Dec 12, 2019 @ 05:16

Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchewana.

4:53 AM EST Thursday 12 December 2019

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls continue this morning.

Snow squalls will persist for areas east of Lake Superior this morning. An additional 10 to 15 cm of accumulation will be possible locally.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

Dec 11, 2019 @ 20:45

Highway 17 remains closed.

From Environment Canada (8:22 PM EST Wednesday 11 December 2019)

Snow squalls continue tonight.

Snow squalls will persist for areas east of Lake Superior tonight. An additional 15 cm of accumulation will be possible tonight for some areas.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

Dec 11, 2019 @ 15:18

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay remains closed.

Dec 11, 2019 @ 07:15

Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather.