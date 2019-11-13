OPP identify driver that caused structural damage to bridge

Nov 13, 2019 @ 08:01

On November 5, 2019, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a vehicle collision on Highway 61.The collision occurred at the Canadian National (CN) overpass bridge as an unknown vehicle struck the bridge causing structural damage.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators, Forensic Identification Service and CN Police conducted an investigation into the collision.

The vehicle involved in the collision and the vehicle driver have been identified, the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

OPP would like to thank the public for information that was provided and for their patience during this time as the bridge is being repaired.

Nov 5, 2019 @ 13:01

Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising that Highway 61 north of the Broadway Avenue intersection will be closed to traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Highway 61 will be closed at the Canadian National (CN) overpass bridge as OPP Technical Collision Investigators, Forensic Identification Services and CN Police investigate a collision that involved an over height vehicle colliding with the bridge on Monday, November 4.

The OPP is requesting the motoring public to utilize the detour routes at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident is requested to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, any information regarding this incident can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/273