Mercury to Transit the Sun – November 11

Mercury is the closest planet from the sun and orbits once every 88 days. On occasion when the geometry is correct, the planet crosses the face of the sun as seen from earth. Such a transit will occur on November 11 (Remembrance Day). Remember to NEVER LOOK AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER PROTECTION. The safest way to enjoy this event is to reach out to your local astronomy group or club to see if they are organizing any viewing parties. This is a great opportunity to look at and learn about our closest star – the Sun. The last Mercury occurred in 2016 with the next one taking place on November 13, 2032.
- Newfoundland: 9:05 a.m. NST to 2:34 p.m. NST.
- NS, PEI, NB, Labrador: 8:36 a.m. AST to 2:04 p.m. AST.
- Quebec, Ontario: 7:36 a.m. EST to 1:04 p.m. EST.
- Manitoba: In progress to 12:04 p.m. CST.
- Saskatchewan: In progress to 12:04 p.m. CST.
- Alberta: In progress to 11:04 a.m. MST.
- British Columbia: In progress to 10:04 a.m. PST.
