Rock Island Lodge Presents – Leo Lepiano

Rock Island Lodge is winding down its concert season for 2019 – but tonight they are featuring Wawa resident Leo Lepiano. Leo will be playing a free concert tonight, although attendees are asked to bring a food item for the Wawa Community Food bank.

Concert hosts explain, “Leo lives in Wawa and sings to the trees and unsuspecting wedding guests. Come out for an eclectic mix of thoughtfully arranged covers from Dylan, Cohen, Cash to CCR, and Feist, as well as maybe a poem or two. Hecklers, please bring only vine ripened tomatoes.”

Concert: 7:30 pm item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!