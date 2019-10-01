Hounds Opponents Are Finding It Ruff!

It doesn’t seem to matter how old on paper the Hounds are ; teams coming in to play an “easy” game better think twice. The dogs coming out of the gate this year are not different than years past. Yes, it is early, but the Hounds have not let up from last years run of winning on many more a night than losing.

This team features a group of kids on the younger side, but as I’ve preached before ; any given team can win in this league on any given night if given the right direction and the passion to win is paramount.

Friday night saw the boys beat the top rated Kitchener Rangers 5-2 and notable players were Zack Trott who finished the game with a plus 4, while posting a goal and an assist. In net, second year tender Ethan Taylor played a very strong game and made some timely saves.

Saturday the boys took their game to Saginaw and beat their foe 6-4 in front the of the Dow Event Centre faithful. In net, Christian Propp played a strong game and stalwart defenceman Jacob LeGuerrier had another consistent game posting a plus 4. Jaden Peca, Cole MacKay, Robert Calisti, and Joe Carroll each contributed 2 points to pace the Hounds.

Next up, the Dogs entertain Sudbury this Saturday evening before a short shift where they host the Peterborough Petes during an afternoon matinee at the Memorial Gardens.

Go Hounds Go