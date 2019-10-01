Hounds Opponents Are Finding It Ruff!

It doesn’t seem to matter how old on paper the Hounds are ; teams coming in to play an “easy” game better think twice. The dogs coming out of the gate this year are not different than years past. Yes, it is early, but the Hounds have not let up from last years run of winning on many more a night than losing.
This team features a group of kids on the younger side, but as I’ve preached before ; any given team can win in this league on any given night if given the right direction and the passion to win is paramount.
Friday night saw the boys beat the top rated Kitchener Rangers 5-2 and notable players were Zack Trott who finished the game with a plus 4, while posting a goal and an assist. In net, second year tender Ethan Taylor played a very strong game and made some timely saves.
Saturday the boys took their game to Saginaw and beat their foe 6-4 in front the of the Dow Event Centre faithful. In net, Christian Propp played a strong game and stalwart defenceman Jacob LeGuerrier had another consistent game posting a plus 4. Jaden Peca, Cole MacKay, Robert Calisti, and Joe Carroll each contributed 2 points to pace the Hounds.
Next up, the Dogs entertain Sudbury this Saturday evening before a short shift where they host the Peterborough Petes during an afternoon matinee at the Memorial Gardens.
Go Hounds Go
Ernest Skinner
Ernest Skinner was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie. After attending Humber College, Ernest worked in industry, management and front line customer service before realizing that writing was his real passion. Rock Talk has been a staple of Mr. Skinner's abilities and since its inception he has interviewed members of Judas Priest, Kingdom Come, The Guess Who, Loverboy, Helix, etc. Adrian Vandenberg, Carlos Cavazo, John Corabi, Rudy Sarzo, Sass Jordan, Lee Aaron, Darby Mills, Bill Hudson II. Currently, Ernest is a freelance writer who submits to various establishments. Ernest has had his work published in MUEN Magazine, and many other news sites. Please welcome him and share his pieces.
Latest posts by Ernest Skinner (see all)
- Hounds Opponents Are Finding It Ruff! - October 1, 2019
- Mark Kendall Talks Sobriety , Music, and 9 Ball - September 26, 2019
- Greyhounds are off to a Good Start! - September 23, 2019