Yes, the Soo Greyhounds are off to a good start once again, with two home-ice victories over the weekend. On Friday night, the Greyhounds beat the Flint Firebirds 6-3.

The Hounds were led Cullen McLean with two goals and first-star import Jaromir Pytlik who registered 2 assists while bringing a strong effort.

Saturday night, saw the same team with Jaden Peca back from a 2018-19 playoff suspension inserted in the lineup to defeat the North Bay Battalion 6-4 in front of the Soo faithful. Jaromir Pytlik brought a strong performance once again, registering 2 goals and 1 assist.

Both games saw standout defenceman Ryan O’Rourke dominate and you can check out more on Ryan this week in my article at Hockey News North.

Overage netminder Christian Propp started both contests for the Hounds.

This Friday the Hounds entertain the Kitchener Rangers at the GFL Memorial Gardens before they drive down the I 75 to visit their foe, the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night.

Go Hounds Go