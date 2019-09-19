Former Greyhound Has Fond Memories of the Soo

John Goodwin I have been asked from time to time to write an article inquiring on what former Soo Greyhounds are up to these days and pick their brain on their experience in our fine community when they were young men. A fluke, if you will have put this ‘ball in motion’ as a friend of mine, let me know her brother-in-law is one such man. Below is my phone interview with the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy winner (1980-81) for winning the league scoring title and the most important one, in my opinion, the 1978-79 winner of the William Hanley Trophy as the leagues most sportsmanlike player…

When you think back to your three years playing for the Soo Greyhounds and living in the city with your billets; what are your first thoughts or memories?

“It was a great time. The team on the ice in the first two years struggled, but it all came together in my third year. The city was so welcoming and the billets were great, I still keep in touch her (Whitney M)… she’s a good friend of ours now and she was at our son’s wedding. We still stay in touch with people from the Soo and we were there a couple of years ago… you know we still keep in touch as much as possible and I always enjoyed my three years in the Soo; I mean it was 40 years ago but I have only great memories of the Soo”

Do you keep in touch with any of the former Hounds and if so who?

“You do touch base, but not so much directly… you see them on Facebook and Twitter and you comment or they comment and you keep in touch that way. The way social media in the world is these days, it’s more convenient and it serves its purpose. You see how some of the guys have moved on in life and what they are up to. Everybody has moved around, not just in North America but around the world… so you keep in touch that way, not necessarily by talking, but you do know what they are up to.”

Do you follow the Hounds at all and if you do, what are your thoughts on the last five or six years of success?

I do, I follow the team very closely still… they really turned things around and it started with Kyle Dubas and the new culture he brought in there… he’s done a great job for his home town and for the pressure he was under… he handled it like a pro and obviously that’s why he is where he is now… they didn’t miss a beat with Kyle Raftis and John Dean. I know of him a little bit and he is a very good young coach and they have a great coaching staff up there. From what I hear some of their players were really elite last year. I loved watching Morgan Frost… those type of guys through the years. You know it’s fun to follow and to see who’s wearing number 22 (laughter) and it’s just great for the current guys who are playing in the Soo and in the North”

Having married a Soo girl, you would obviously come back from time to time; have you noticed a difference in the city, not only with regards to the Hounds, but it’s appearance and vibe as a whole?