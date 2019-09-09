Ladies Night Golf – September 4

63 Golfers

1st Flight Winner – Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon 39

2nd Flight Winner – Chantel Cousineau, Colette DeChamplain, Veronique Rouleau 46

3rd Flight Winner – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 47

4th Flight Winner – Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke 50

5th Flight Winner – Cheryl Tremblay, Sandra Case 54

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash – Erin Andrews

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) – Subway Voucher – Lise Noel

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Chris Mitchell

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting $20 cash – Chantel Cousineau

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item – Toni Rutland

Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Colette DeChamplain

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash – Toni Rutland

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash – Maury O’Neil

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 – Veronique Rouleau

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Beth Vachon

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Sandra Case

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Paula Valois

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland

Draw – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls –Chantel Turcotte

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher – Lise Noel

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Chrissy McRae

Draw Ladies Night for $15 cash – Jody Renaud

18 foot putt $150: All golfers putted. No winner. We will have draws at the Closing for the $$.

The Ladies Nite Golf Closing Tournament was held on Saturday, September 7. 75 golfers enjoyed a great afternoon on the course and a delicious dinner.

Thank you to all the proshop/clubhouse and greens/grounds staff for all your hard work done with a smile.

The generous donations from our 2019 sponsors and work of many volunteers supported another successful season.

Till next year…