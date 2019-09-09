Ladies Night Golf – September 4

63 Golfers
1st Flight Winner – Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon 39
2nd Flight Winner – Chantel Cousineau, Colette DeChamplain, Veronique Rouleau 46
3rd Flight Winner – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 47
4th Flight Winner – Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke 50
5th Flight Winner – Cheryl Tremblay, Sandra Case 54
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash – Erin Andrews
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) – Subway Voucher – Lise Noel
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Chris Mitchell
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting $20 cash – Chantel Cousineau
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item – Toni Rutland
Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Colette DeChamplain
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash – Toni Rutland
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash – Maury O’Neil
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 – Veronique Rouleau
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Beth Vachon
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Sandra Case
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Paula Valois
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland
Draw – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls –Chantel Turcotte
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher – Lise Noel
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Chrissy McRae
Draw Ladies Night for $15 cash – Jody Renaud
18 foot putt $150: All golfers putted. No winner. We will have draws at the Closing for the $$.
The Ladies Nite Golf Closing Tournament was held on Saturday, September 7. 75 golfers enjoyed a great afternoon on the course and a delicious dinner.
Thank you to all the proshop/clubhouse and greens/grounds staff for all your hard work done with a smile.
The generous donations from our 2019 sponsors and work of many volunteers supported another successful season.
Till next year…
