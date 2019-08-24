87 Golfers

1st Flight Winner – Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich 37

2nd Flight Winner – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Danette Mathias 42

3rd Flight Winner – Lise Noel, Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson 44

4th Flight Winner – Julie Hunter, Connie Taylor 47

5th Flight Winner – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 49

6th Flight Winner – Kathy Culhane, Sandra Case 53

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Melissa Terris

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Guylaine Domich

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Luan Buckell

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Beth Vachon

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Gladys Tessier

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Judy Zagar

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Toni Rutland

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –Isabel Chicoine

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Joan Jewell

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Carm Tait

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Marcelle Terris

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland

Draws

Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls –Brenda Pelletier

Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher –Alexie Lavoie

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Lise Bernath

Ladies Night -$15 cash –Jennie Weatherbee

18 foot putt $120: Kathy Turyk, Lorna Chiupka, Julie Hunter No winner

Ladies’ Nite Golf Closing Tournament is Saturday, September 7. Sign up sheet is in the Proshop. The meal is on rain or shine and must be prepaid by Labour Day Sept 2.

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Weekly tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.

Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.