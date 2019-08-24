87 Golfers
1st Flight Winner – Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich 37
2nd Flight Winner – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Danette Mathias 42
3rd Flight Winner – Lise Noel, Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson 44
4th Flight Winner – Julie Hunter, Connie Taylor 47
5th Flight Winner – Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer 49
6th Flight Winner – Kathy Culhane, Sandra Case 53
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Melissa Terris
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Guylaine Domich
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Luan Buckell
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Beth Vachon
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Gladys Tessier
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Judy Zagar
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Toni Rutland
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –Isabel Chicoine
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Joan Jewell
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Carm Tait
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Marcelle Terris
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland
Draws
Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls –Brenda Pelletier
Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher –Alexie Lavoie
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Lise Bernath
Ladies Night -$15 cash –Jennie Weatherbee
18 foot putt $120: Kathy Turyk, Lorna Chiupka, Julie Hunter No winner
Ladies’ Nite Golf Closing Tournament is Saturday, September 7. Sign up sheet is in the Proshop. The meal is on rain or shine and must be prepaid by Labour Day Sept 2.
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Weekly tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.
