Men’s Night Golf – August 15

(105 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Dan Guay, Roger Gamache, Carl Chabot – 6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jim Oleynik -4 under par 32

3rd FLIGHT: Mark McCrae, Paul Vachon, Rolly Lachappelle -2 under par 34

4th FLIGHT: Craig Spooner, Bernie Erechook – 1 under par 35

5th FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Brodie Rachael – even par 36

6th FLIGHT: Ron Henson, Luc Dipietro – 2 over par 38

7th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Spike Spreng, Jeff McMurdo – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Peter Russ

Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Vic Sillanpaa (eagle)

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: James Morden

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Ron Rody (eagle)

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Vic Sillanpaa

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Dylan Buckell

Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jose Plante

RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Brandon Case

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Jesse Dechamplain

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Joel Labbe

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: James Morden

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Erik Levesque

Winner of Cash Draw for $53.00: Steve Jozin

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($1037.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($536.00)-5 PUTTERS:

Paul Bernath, Carl Chabot, Jesse Dechamplain, Roger Gamache, Francis Dechamplain, Dan Guay – NO WINNER

Trivia Question: Who became the first golfer to reach 1 $ million in career earnings on the PGA Tour?

ANSWER: Arnold Palmer in 1967

WINNER: Paul Bernath

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Alamos Tourney August 23rd at 11 am Golf, Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.