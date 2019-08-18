Men’s Night Golf – August 15

(105 Players)
1st FLIGHT: Dan Guay, Roger Gamache, Carl Chabot – 6 under par 30
2nd FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jim Oleynik -4 under par 32
3rd FLIGHT: Mark McCrae, Paul Vachon, Rolly Lachappelle -2 under par 34
4th FLIGHT: Craig Spooner, Bernie Erechook – 1 under par 35
5th FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Brodie Rachael – even par 36
6th FLIGHT: Ron Henson, Luc Dipietro – 2 over par 38
7th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Spike Spreng, Jeff McMurdo – 4 over par 40
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Peter Russ
Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Vic Sillanpaa (eagle)
Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: James Morden
Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Ron Rody (eagle)
Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Vic Sillanpaa
Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Dylan Buckell
Mission Motors– $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jose Plante
RD YARD CARE – $20 –Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Brandon Case
Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Jesse Dechamplain
Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Joel Labbe
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: James Morden
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Erik Levesque
Winner of Cash Draw for $53.00: Steve Jozin
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($1037.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.
25 Foot Putt ($536.00)-5 PUTTERS:
Paul Bernath, Carl Chabot, Jesse Dechamplain, Roger Gamache, Francis Dechamplain, Dan Guay – NO WINNER
Trivia Question: Who became the first golfer to reach 1 $ million in career earnings on the PGA Tour?
ANSWER: Arnold Palmer in 1967
WINNER: Paul Bernath
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Alamos Tourney August 23rd at 11 am Golf, Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Night Golf – August 15 - August 18, 2019
- Enjoy Lake Superior Provincial Park – August 18 - August 18, 2019
- Enjoy Lake Superior Provincial Park – August 16 - August 16, 2019