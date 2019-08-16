72 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Toni Rutland, Charlee Simon 37
2nd Flight Winner–Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani 43
3rd Flight Winner –Marcie DLF, Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan 44
4th Flight Winner –Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier 47
5thFlight Winner –Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver 50
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Maurie O’Neil
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Carm Tait
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Diedre Dupuis
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Barb Leschishin
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Danette Mathias
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Toni Rutland
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Lise Noel
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –Marcie DLF
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Tammy Oliver
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Carole Moisan
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Valerie Levesque
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland (birdie)
Draw – Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls –Carm Tait
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Nellie Harvey
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Suzanne Lacasse
Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Paula Valois
18 foot putt : Christina Portis, Jennie Weatherbee, Carole Moisan No winner
Ladies’Nite Golf Closing Tournament is Saturday, September 7. Sign up sheet is in the Proshop. The meal is on rain or shine and must be prepaid by Labour Day.
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Weekly tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Enjoy Lake Superior Provincial Park – August 16 - August 16, 2019
- Ladies Night Golf Results – August 14 - August 16, 2019
- Closure of Davenhill Senior Living leaves 150 Seniors without a home - August 16, 2019