72 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Toni Rutland, Charlee Simon 37

2nd Flight Winner–Barb Leschishin, Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani 43

3rd Flight Winner –Marcie DLF, Tammy Oliver, Carole Moisan 44

4th Flight Winner –Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier 47

5thFlight Winner –Jennifer McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver 50

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Maurie O’Neil

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Carm Tait

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Diedre Dupuis

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Barb Leschishin

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Danette Mathias

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Toni Rutland

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Lise Noel

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –Marcie DLF

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Tammy Oliver

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Carole Moisan

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Valerie Levesque

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland (birdie)

Draw – Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls –Carm Tait

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Nellie Harvey

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Suzanne Lacasse

Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Paula Valois

18 foot putt : Christina Portis, Jennie Weatherbee, Carole Moisan No winner

Ladies’Nite Golf Closing Tournament is Saturday, September 7. Sign up sheet is in the Proshop. The meal is on rain or shine and must be prepaid by Labour Day.

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Weekly tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.

Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.