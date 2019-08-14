Ladies Night Golf – July 31

It was a very wet and rainy afternoon/eve but there were some hardy golfers.

1st Flight Winner –Toni Rutland, Charlee Simon 38

2nd Flight Winner –Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 47

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Diane Spencer

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Diane Spencer

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Beth Vachon

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Wendy Bonitzke

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Louise Moran

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Charlee Simon (birdie)

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Gerry Rose

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –No winner

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –No winner

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Doreen Sabourin

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Gerry Rose

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Toni Rutland

Draw Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls –Tammy Oliver

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Lise Bernath

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Diane Spencer

Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Helene Bekintis

18 foot putt : Margaret Davidson, Wendy Bonitzke, Paula Valois No winner

Ladies’ Nite Golf Closing Tournament is Saturday, September 7. Sign up sheet is in the Proshop. The meal is on rain or shine and must be prepaid by Labour Day.

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Weekly tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.

Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.