Human Remains Discovered in Elliot Lake over Weekend

On August 11, 2019, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located human remains in a wooded area within the City of Elliot Lake.

The OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and East Algoma Crime Unit members, under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham, of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are conducting the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner-Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) is also engaged in this investigation.

The investigation is on-going and the area is expected to be cordoned off for the next few days while the OPP, in concert with the OCC-OFPS to complete a detailed analysis of the area. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.