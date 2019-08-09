Breaking News

Letter – Concerns about Burnout Pollution

Post Views: 60

Not all is rosy with this year’s Northern National Drag Races. Wawa-news received this email late Thursday night.

Burning Rubber at the Wawa Motor
Wow. Never seen such a waste of tires, money and respect for the climate change situation. I was fishing south of Wawa and returned into our fine town and saw that the entire area was under heavy toxic smoke and fumes. I was pulled over with my four ways on, watching the spectacle.
Burning your tires off until they explode? Get a grip.
Respects to your contribution to global warming.
God bless.
Tony Dierolf

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*