Letter – Concerns about Burnout Pollution

Not all is rosy with this year’s Northern National Drag Races. Wawa-news received this email late Thursday night.

Burning Rubber at the Wawa Motor

Wow. Never seen such a waste of tires, money and respect for the climate change situation. I was fishing south of Wawa and returned into our fine town and saw that the entire area was under heavy toxic smoke and fumes. I was pulled over with my four ways on, watching the spectacle.

Burning your tires off until they explode? Get a grip.

Respects to your contribution to global warming.

God bless.

Tony Dierolf