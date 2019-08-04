87 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Jenny Harvey, Guylaine Domich 37
2nd Flight Winner–Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris 42
3rd Flight Winner – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 43
4th Flight Winner –Nadine Cartledge, Marie Andree Boivin, Jen Kendrick 46
5thFlight Winner –Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke 48
6thFlight Winner –Kathy Miller, Jennifer McLaughlin 53
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Julie Hunter
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Linda Sillanpaa
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Jenny Harvey
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Toni Rutland
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Diedre Dupuis
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Margaret Davidson
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Guylaine Domich (Birdie)*won by draw
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –No winner
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Beth Vachon
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Melissa Terris
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Louise Moran
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Charlee Simon
Highest Score (Flight 3) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Donna/Meghan/Lisa
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Nadine Cartledge
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Diane Spencer
Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Marcie DLF
18 foot putt : Doreen Sabourin, Diane Lachapelle, Kathy Turyk No winner
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409. Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.
