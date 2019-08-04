87 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Jenny Harvey, Guylaine Domich 37

2nd Flight Winner–Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris 42

3rd Flight Winner – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 43

4th Flight Winner –Nadine Cartledge, Marie Andree Boivin, Jen Kendrick 46

5thFlight Winner –Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke 48

6thFlight Winner –Kathy Miller, Jennifer McLaughlin 53

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash– Julie Hunter

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Linda Sillanpaa

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Jenny Harvey

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Toni Rutland

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Diedre Dupuis

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Margaret Davidson

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Guylaine Domich (Birdie)*won by draw

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 –No winner

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Beth Vachon

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Melissa Terris

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Louise Moran

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Charlee Simon

Highest Score (Flight 3) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Donna/Meghan/Lisa

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club –$10 clubhouse voucher –Nadine Cartledge

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Diane Spencer

Draw Ladies Night –$15 cash –Marcie DLF

18 foot putt : Doreen Sabourin, Diane Lachapelle, Kathy Turyk No winner

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409. Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.