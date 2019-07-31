Where Oh Where Is Hayley Cramer?

Good question, as we were supposed to have a phone interview to promote the upcoming Kewadin show with Pop Evil and Buckcherry this Saturday, but she was a no show, no call ha ha ha ; but I was ready, my phone app was on, my questions were carefully in order and tic tok tic tok is all I heard.

Oh well, things like this happen from time to time and she must be very busy indeed preparing for the big outdoor show this weekend. As I write this, I still have a glimmer of hope but if I do not hear anything buy 7 pm today (Wednesday) this piece will go to the printers as is. Thursday would be tight, and Friday would make no sense as the show is the next day.

C’est la vie; in case you are wondering, Hayley, is the relatively new female drummer for the Michigan sensation Pop Evil hailing from North Muskegon. The band was formed in 2001 and has charted hit singles such as Trenches, Torn to Pieces, Bosse’s Daughter (featuring Mick Mars from Motley Crue), Monster You Made and many more.

Pop Evil is touring in support of its’ self-titled album Pop Evil (2018) and including shows here in North America, the band has toured hardcore, playing Germany, England, the Netherlands, and Australia so far this year. With a schedule like that, maybe Hayley doesn’t know what day or month it is ha ha.

Anyway, Pop Evil is the real deal, having toured or shared the stage with Theory of a Deadman, Drowning Pool, In This Moment, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Finger Eleven, 3 Doors Down, Black Label Society, and many more including Buckcherry this weekend.

Cramer was born in London (Brighton) England and played her trade there. Her last band before coming to the States was MCQUEEN. Check out some of Hayleys work. Yes, this Michigan-formed band is for real! Hayley is the only Non-American born on the team. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWZYCP-iAIc

In 2016, after the band heard her demo, she was tapped to replace “Chachi” Marunde who wanted to spend more time with his family. Originally the band wasn’t sure if it would work out, but after hearing her demo and meeting her, Hayley and band felt like a big family of brothers and sister.

Pop Evil is Liegh Kakaty (lead vocals), Dave Grahs (guitar/vocals), Matt DiRito (bass/vocals), Nick Fuelling (lead guitar/vocals), and Hayley Cramer (drums). Check out this great Pop Evil tune with a great story behind it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8A9J94UWI8

Get you tickets soon as this duo of Pop Evil and Buckcherry on a hot summer August Saturday may indeed sell out.

** “See you at the show Hayley….you owe me one ha ha” **

Pop Evil and Buckcherry will Kewadin Casino (Outdoors) this Saturday, August 3, 8 pm.