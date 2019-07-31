Can’t Get Enuff of Z Donnie Z

Fly High Michelle put Donnie Vie and his former band Enuff Z Nuff on the world stage in the early ’80s and I thought I’d check in with the man behind the microphone. Before I get into what Donnie is doing now, let’s refresh a bit. During EzN’s heyday, the band was so popular that they were guests on Howard Stern, MTV, Letterman, and the Jenny Jones Show…just to name a few.
Besides, Fly High Michelle, Enuff Z Nuff had other hit songs such as Hot Little Summer Girl, and I Could Never Be Without you that was featured on the hit tv show Beverly Hills 90210. Aaron or Tori Spelling must have even been fans.
Like all successful rock bands that toured extensively to support their material, being in close quarters with bandmates, addictions issues, and being away from family, led to Donnie leaving the band on more than one occasion and has not played with the band in many years.
Donnie tells me that “Chip and I had a strained relationship at times, but we are brothers and I respect what he is doing now, and he respects what I am doing”
Before moving on, I had to ask Donnie what the song Fly High Michelle was about; ” it was written about a kind of a girlfriend, a real good friend of mine that just overdosed and passed away” he told me. He also confirmed that he wrote the song in his head one day in a state where they didn’t sell alcohol on Sundays. “actually that song was written on the way to a 7 Eleven when me and Derek were tweaked out and went to buy some Nyquil (laughter) and went back to my apartment and wrote it and tracked it and it sounded just like it does (on the recording).”
Also on Enuffs resume is the fact that Beavis and Butthead, poked fun at the band on their show to which Donnie thought it was funny. “I thought it was funny when they referred to us as chicks and the one guy said they better be chicks because that singer is giving me a woodrow” (laughter).
I asked him about a former quote I read in a previous interview where he insinuated that he did not like the hard rock/glam rock tag that Enuff Z Nuff became synonymous with. “Well, what I always envisioned when I started writing before I got in Enuff Z Nuff or even when I first met Chip, was to be somebody like a Tom Petty and do your own thing and have some longevity you know. Enuff had its day and it was a great ride, but it was the end of an era you know”
If you were wondering, Donnie was influenced not only by Tom Petty, but “Elvis Costello, Cheap Trick, Led Zeppelin, and a lot of Motown influence…..I was very influenced by Motown music; I’ve always looked up to those guys and wanted to emulate them and not be a one-hit-wonder you know”
Donnie also told me that during the Enuff days, he’d had E Nuff (pun intended) …..that he didn’t really like the glam rock tag and having to be a rock star, and it was very uncomfortable and so he started to ” medicate myself, as I was frustrated with the sound of the band, the look of the band, what was happening with the band so I medicated myself……. and I later found out that I had Bipolar Disorder, Manic Depression, I have functional Autism, ADHD, I mean if it’s out there, I probably have it (laughter).”
He says ” it takes over, as you isolate yourself on the road and some of the best songs are written from your emotions and pain ; people always focus on what your medicating with but not why your medicating…there was a point where things were so bad (drugs/alcohol) that I literally woke up in a morgue ; I guess I overdosed at a party on the road….and the rule is to stay with the gang and don’t get off the beaten path, but I did….. as occasionally things can draw you like a magnate……..anyway I woke up naked and cold on this steel gurney and a white sheet over my head, fluorescent lights you know………..they had literally pronounced me dead and I lifted the sheet and said to the girl who was about to tag my toe was f**king freaked out ……I said hey, I’m not dead, I gotta get the f**k outta here!… I gotta get back to my bus (tour) and she gave a gown, actually a women’s gown and I got her to call a cab and she let me out the side door and I got back to the bus and after crashing, I woke up to punches in the face as I had pissed off some people as they were gonna have to cancel the tour (with my absence)…..yeah it was bad”
He says even though there were bad times, there were many great memories of his time with EzN, like the day he met Chip, the day he first heard his record on the radio, the day Fly High went number one, the MTV videos etc… “there were a lot of great memories”
Regarding his relationship with former bandmate Chip Z Nuff, he says: “yeah we have had our issues, a bit of animosity but at the end of the day he’s my big brother; I had to say to myself, do I hate him more than I love him ?…. and that was a really easy answer… he’s like family and he has always been complimentary about me and yeah, that’s just life but at the end of the day I love him and I think he feels the same you know”
Moving forward, I asked Donnie about my Usual Suspects (one answer out of the box questions) and this is how he responded.
What vehicle are you currently driving?
“I was driving a Harley until I found myself bodysurfing the highway (laughter) but thank God I was wearing a helmet. Right now I’m riding a built from scratch ride my buddy built for me. It’s a sweet ride with a 1000engine; I shouldn’t be driving right now (wink wink), but I cut my hair a bit and keep a low profile.”
Do you read and if so what ?
“Well a while ago I read Keith Richardsons bio, and a lot of John Grisham, but I had a lot of time on my hands at the time (laughter). I found myself locked up for 5 months on an outstanding warrant from years ago and so I read quite a bit then; not so much now as I spend most of my time recording and things like that.”
Hobbies/Leisure ?
“Songwriting, recording, anything music related pretty much”
We now move on to his newly released album on Deko Music, called Beautiful Things. It is a departure from 80’s hard rock as it has a Tom Petty meets The Beatles, meets Jacob Dylan (Wallflowers) kind of feel. I really llike it ; the cut Tender Lights is my favourite and Donnie advised the same. On this album, you can hear the talent in his voice, feel it in his songwriting, and with guest appearances by Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Mike LePond (Symphony X), and others such as Roger Joseph Mannying of Jellyfish and Matt Walker (Garbage/Morrissey) the music and melodies are definitely grade A.
Aside from Tender Lights, other great favs of mine are Plain Jane (this one really has some great hooks) and a cover of John Lennons Instant Karma is added as a bonus track Donnie Vie and the Love Brigade – Instant Karma. Be sure to get yours, just click onto http://www.donnievie.com. And one more thing, the album artwork has a hippy style with pictures included of fans that sent in their request. Pretty Cool. Donnie said, aside from the odd show here and there, “there will not be long tours on buses because, man there is too much tempation to get back into old habits… I mean four shows in a week and three days of being in a different city away from my friends and family is too much. I can’t go back there” To get Beautiful Things go to his website listed above.
Here are some Odds and Ends for you.
** We happended to be talking about musicians and legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo came up as I’d interviewed him (Rudy) on another occasion ; ” Do you wanna hear my Rudy Sarzo story?” he asked. “Well we were on tour on the West coast I think with Winger, Warrant, and Quiet Riot I think, and in the back of the stage area at one venue, there was this place to do laundry and so every guy did his own laundry at the time. Well I come back stage and I see across the room, Rudy pulling freshly dried laundry out of the dryer… and just throwing it all over the F’n floor (laughter). I mean I couldn’t believe it , those are the threads I had to wear on stage that night… I mean a normal person (laughter) would take it out and fold it the best they can if they needed the dryer and the time was up, but no, Rudy just threw it on the dirty F’n ground (laughter). I still bug him about it to this day.” (laughter)
** Donnie wasn’t shy to tell me that he thought Canadian women were the hottest in the world, but his voice dropped an octave when he told me he couldn’t meet them as he cannot get into Canada as per the early days.
“Yeah it sucks, back in the day we were on tour and crossing into Canada and at that time there was always some sort of drug on the bus, either weed, or……….well anything you could think of. Anyway, a buddy of mine told me to sprinkle cayenne pepper all over the bus so the dogs (sniffer) couldn’t detect anything. Well, anyway the dogs came on and we sprinkled too much cayenne and the dogs got sick and they still found our stuff. They fined us for ruiing the dogs and let us through, but those are expensive dogs, I think it cost us almost two grand! On the way back across into the States, I tried to smuggle like 20 boxes of something like (I think it was) acetaminophen which was really cheap in Canada and so yeah, I can’t go back until I request a pardon or something like that… yeah, the Canadian girls always get lost and can’t find their way over here and until I get that pardon, I will just have to chat with them online I guess (laughter)” **
There you have it, from Enuff Z Nuff to Donnie Vie the Canadian HeArTbReAkEr !!! Don’t worry girls, if it was meant to be it will happen.
