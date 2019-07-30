Men’s Night Golf – July 25

96 Players

1st FLIGHT: Mark Szekely, Dave Hall, Kevin Auger – 6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Vic Sillanpaa – 1 under par 35

3rdFLIGHT: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Michel Lemoyne – 1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Billy Matts, Jose Plante – even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Alex Morin, Zach White – 1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Darren Miller, Greg Riley, Jules Anglehart – 2 over par 38

7th FLIGHT: Danny Mathias, Tony Alexopoulos, Frank McCrae – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Frank McCrae

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Craig Spooner

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Gary Mercier

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Mark Szekely

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Zach White

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Zach White

Mission Motors – $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jose Plante

RD YARD CARE – $20 -Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8:Vic Sillanpaa

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Tanner Pelletier

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Mark McCrae

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Jules Anglehart

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Cliff Ingham

Winner of Cash Draw for $48.00-Danny Mathias

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($733.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($371.00)-5 PUTTERS:

Bill Carruthers, Eric Mitrikas, Noah Asselin, Dylan Buckell-NO WINNER

Trivia Question: What is the international governing body for Golf? ANSWER: International Golf Federation

WINNER: Judy

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf, Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. 2 Man Scramble August 2, 3,4. Still some openings for tee times. First 36 teams accepted. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.