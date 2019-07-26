Ladies’ Night Golf Results – July 24

75 Golfers
1st Flight Winner – Charlee Simon, Toni Rutland 37
2nd Flight Winner – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 44
3rd Flight Winner – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier 46
4th Flight Winner – Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver 57
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash – Luan Buckell
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) – Subway Voucher – Diedre Dupuis
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon – Erin Andrews
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting $20 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First Nation Golf Item – Toni Rutland
Hole #4 Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25 Voucher – Marcelle Terris
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn $20 cash – Maury O’Neil
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors $15 cash – Maury O’Neil
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza – Jan Gagnon
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash – Danette Mathias
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher – Beth Vachon
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher – Lise Noel
Highest Score (Flight 4) – Michipicoten Golf Club Bucket of Balls – Jennie/ Doreen
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $10 clubhouse voucher – Marcelle Terris
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag – Gladys Tessier
Draw Ladies Night – $15 cash – Lise Bernath
18 foot putt ($240): Lulu Case, Lise Noel, Debbie MacDonnell No
Congratulations to Shirley Hale and Natalie Lacroix who sunk their putts @$120
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409. Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’ Night Golf for their generous support.
