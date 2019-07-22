Men’s Night – July 18

77 Players
1st FLIGHT: Jeff Amos, Derek Chapman, Pat Chapman – 6 under par 30
2nd FLIGHT: Eric Levesque, Rene Gagne, Marc Turcotte – 2 under par 34
3rd FLIGHT: Joe McCoy, Glen Williams, Gary Mercier – 1 under par 35
4th FLIGHT: Andre Bedard, Mark Szekely, Dave Hall – even par 36
5th FLIGHT: Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Eric Mitrikas – 3 over par 39
6th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Dan Mathias – 9 over par 45
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Bart Wood
Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Dylan Buckell
Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Jules Englehart
Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Mark Szekely
Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos
Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Kevin Sabourin
Mission Motors- $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Al MacDonald
RD Yard Care – $20 -Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Butch Terris
Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Eric Levesque
Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Gilles Cyr
Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Eric Levesque
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath
Winner of Cash Draw for $39.00-Sandy Oliver
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 ($637.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.
25 Foot Putt ($323.00)-5 PUTTERS: Caine Miller, Jamie Boylan, James Morden, Francis Belanger, Eric Levesque-NO WINNER
Trivia Question: Who holds the record for the most British Open wins?
ANSWER: Harry Vardon, 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914.
WINNER: Margaret Davidson
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf, Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. 2 Man Scramble August 2, 3. Still some openings for tee times. First 36 teams accepted. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Yard Sale – Tues/Wed July 30/31, 32 Wawa Street, from 4 – 8 pm - July 22, 2019
- Men’s Night – July 18 - July 22, 2019
- Bunco Returns to the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre - July 22, 2019