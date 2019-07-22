Breaking News

Men’s Night – July 18

Post Views: 217

77 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jeff Amos, Derek Chapman, Pat Chapman – 6 under par 30
2nd FLIGHT: Eric Levesque, Rene Gagne, Marc Turcotte – 2 under par 34
3rd FLIGHT: Joe McCoy, Glen Williams, Gary Mercier – 1 under par 35
4th FLIGHT: Andre Bedard, Mark Szekely, Dave Hall – even par 36
5th FLIGHT: Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Eric Mitrikas – 3 over par 39
6th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Dan Mathias – 9 over par 45

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Bart Wood

Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Dylan Buckell

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Jules Englehart

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Mark Szekely

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Kevin Sabourin

Mission Motors- $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Al MacDonald

RD Yard Care – $20 -Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Butch Terris

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Eric Levesque

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Gilles Cyr

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Eric Levesque

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath

Winner of Cash Draw for $39.00-Sandy Oliver

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 ($637.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($323.00)-5 PUTTERS: Caine Miller, Jamie Boylan, James Morden, Francis Belanger, Eric Levesque-NO WINNER

Trivia Question: Who holds the record for the most British Open wins?

ANSWER: Harry Vardon, 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914.

WINNER: Margaret Davidson

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf, Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. 2 Man Scramble August 2, 3. Still some openings for tee times. First 36 teams accepted. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*