Men’s Night – July 18

77 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jeff Amos, Derek Chapman, Pat Chapman – 6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: Eric Levesque, Rene Gagne, Marc Turcotte – 2 under par 34

3rd FLIGHT: Joe McCoy, Glen Williams, Gary Mercier – 1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Andre Bedard, Mark Szekely, Dave Hall – even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Eric Mitrikas – 3 over par 39

6th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Dan Mathias – 9 over par 45

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole#1: Bart Wood

Northern Lights Ford$25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Dylan Buckell

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Jules Englehart

Brokerlink Insurance$20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Mark Szekely

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos

Viking RestaurantVoucher Closest to Hole #6: Kevin Sabourin

Mission Motors- $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Al MacDonald

RD Yard Care – $20 -Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Butch Terris

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Eric Levesque

Subway Sandwiches$20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Gilles Cyr

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Eric Levesque

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath

Winner of Cash Draw for $39.00-Sandy Oliver

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 ($637.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($323.00)-5 PUTTERS: Caine Miller, Jamie Boylan, James Morden, Francis Belanger, Eric Levesque-NO WINNER

Trivia Question: Who holds the record for the most British Open wins?

ANSWER: Harry Vardon, 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914.

WINNER: Margaret Davidson

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Senior Golf, Ladies Night and Men’s Night are all a go for this week. 2 Man Scramble August 2, 3. Still some openings for tee times. First 36 teams accepted. When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.