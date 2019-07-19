Ladies Night Golf – July 17

75 Golfers

1st Flight Winner –Suzanne Lacasse, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich 36

2nd Flight Winner–Sue Kirby, Norma Kauk 43

3rd Flight Winner – Tammy Oliver, Marcie DLF, Sarah Cronin 47

4th Flight Winner –Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Deb MacDonnell 47

5th Flight Winner –Donna Korytko, Lisa Weaver, Devon Weaver 51

Special Event Winners and Draws

Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Lisa Noel

Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel

Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Margaret Davidson

Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Donna Korytko

Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Linda Guindon

Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Margaret Davidson

Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Toni Rutland

Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Margaret Davidson(birdie)

Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Paula Valois

Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Wendy Bonitzke

Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Chrissy McRae

Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Paula Valois

Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Beth Vachon

Highest Score (Flight 1) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Danette/Judy/Susan

Draw Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher –Lise Bernath

Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Paula Valois

Draw Ladies Night -$15 cash – Nadine Cartledge

18 foot putt ($210): Christina Portis, Marcelle Terris, Marie Andre Boivin, Lynne Zuliani, Susan Lacasse-No winner

Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.

Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.