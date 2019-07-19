Ladies Night Golf – July 17

75 Golfers
1st Flight Winner –Suzanne Lacasse, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich 36
2nd Flight Winner–Sue Kirby, Norma Kauk 43
3rd Flight Winner – Tammy Oliver, Marcie DLF, Sarah Cronin 47
4th Flight Winner –Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Deb MacDonnell 47
5th Flight Winner –Donna Korytko, Lisa Weaver, Devon Weaver 51
Special Event Winners and Draws
Hole #1 Longest Putt – Northern Lights Ford $15 cash–Lisa Noel
Hole #2 Longest Drive (59 yrs and younger) –Subway Voucher–Lise Noel
Hole #2 Longest Putt – North of 17 Lunch Special Coupon –Margaret Davidson
Hole #3 Closest to Pin 1st shot- J Provost Contracting$20 cash –Donna Korytko
Hole #4 Longest Drive (60 yrs +) – Michipicoten First NationGolf Item –Linda Guindon
Hole #4 Longest Putt -Canadian Tire $25 Voucher –Margaret Davidson
Hole #5 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wesdome Gold Mines $15 cash –Toni Rutland
Hole #6 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Wawa Motor Inn$20 cash –Margaret Davidson(birdie)
Hole #7 Closest to Pin 1st shot – Millette General Contractors$15 cash –Paula Valois
Hole #8 Closest to Pizza Box- North of 17 Large Pizza –Wendy Bonitzke
Hole #8 Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $15 cash –Chrissy McRae
Hole #9 Longest Putt – Wawa Rent-All and Repair $15 Voucher –Paula Valois
Hole #9 Closest to Pin 3rd shot – Home Building Centre $20 Voucher –Beth Vachon
Highest Score (Flight 1) – Michipicoten GolfClub Bucket of Balls–Danette/Judy/Susan
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club -$10 clubhouse voucher –Lise Bernath
Draw Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Balls with carry bag –Paula Valois
Draw Ladies Night -$15 cash – Nadine Cartledge
18 foot putt ($210): Christina Portis, Marcelle Terris, Marie Andre Boivin, Lynne Zuliani, Susan Lacasse-No winner
Any lady wanting to golf can leave her contact info at the Proshop for teams who need a spare. Tee-times can be booked beginning at 8am on Fridays. Call the Proshop 705-856-7409.
Thank you to all 2019 sponsors for Ladies’Night Golf for their generous support.
