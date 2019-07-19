There is one new active fire in the Northeast Region by late afternoon.

Sault Ste. Marie 4 is located north of Algoma Headwaters Provincial Park, 1 km east of Logan Lake. It measures 0.6 hectares and is not yet under control.

At the time of this update, there were seven other active wildland fires in the region.

Sudbury 13 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare, it is located approximately 20 km north of Wanapitei Lake.

Parry Sound 11 is under control at 0.7 of a hectare. It is located south of Fourteen Mile Island Road.

North Bay 4 is being observed at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located on an island on Denedus Lake.

North Bay 5 is under control at 1.2 hectare and is located east of Rabbit Lake.

Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 km southeast of Moose Factory.

Timmins 4 is under control at 1 hectare, it is located approximately half of a km west of Upper Kasasway Lake.

Timmins 2 is under control at 4,645 hectares.

The forest fire hazard is mostly high in the eastern half of the Northeast Region this afternoon. The western half of the region and the Far North are showing a mostly low to moderate hazard while an area northwest of Onaping Falls, between Hwy 129 and Hwy 144, is showing an extreme hazard.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or @OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires.

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.