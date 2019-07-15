In Honour of Carol Ann Sanders ‘Little Shell Woman’

Carol Ann Sanders

1946 – 2018

Blue Eagle Gallery, Wawa, ON

Carol was an Ontario born Canadian artist who settled in Wawa from Nanaimo, BC in 1999. A self-taught artist, she worked in acrylics on canvas board and hand drums, inspired by her life journey from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Coast. Influenced by her multi-cultural Metis heritage, she developed a unique and vibrant style of her own. She loved the North and its’ animals and environment which is expressed in many of her works.

Carol was also known for her work with and for First Nations communities, Women’s Right and in educating ourselves to have respect for the natural world and environments.

Her Spirit lives on.

You are invited to attend an informal gathering to be held at the Wawa Senior’s Centre (63 Broadway Avenue, Wawa, Ontario on Tuesday, August 27th from 12 to 3 p.m.

The entrance is off the parking lot to the rear.

Contact Michael for more information (705) 914-0414.